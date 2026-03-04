In HelloNation, Waste Management Expert David Button of South San Francisco Warns Against Improper Battery Disposal

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do household batteries pose such a serious danger when thrown into the trash? A HelloNation article provides the answer by exploring how everyday battery disposal mistakes in South San Francisco and across San Mateo County can lead to dangerous fires inside garbage trucks and waste facilities. The article highlights insights from David Button of South San Francisco Scavenger Co., Inc., who shares expert guidance on why proper battery disposal matters and what residents can do to help keep their community safe. Read the full article here .

The article emphasizes that even after they stop working, most household batteries still carry a charge. When they're tossed into garbage trucks, they can become damaged during compacting and potentially ignite. The powerful equipment used in modern garbage trucks can crush or puncture batteries, exposing reactive materials that lead to fast-moving fires. These fires endanger sanitation crews and force emergency action, including dumping burning loads onto streets.

According to the HelloNation article, these types of fires are happening more frequently than people realize. Fires don't just put workers at risk, they also damage the trucks and increase operational costs for local waste systems. At processing facilities, similar dangers exist when batteries move through conveyor belts and sorting machines. Sparks caused by damaged batteries can start facility-wide fires, halting operations and threatening worker safety.

To address these risks, the article explains that South San Francisco has specific rules for disposing of household batteries. Residents are encouraged to place used batteries in a clear plastic bag and set the bag on top of their garbage cart on collection day. This method alerts collection crews to the presence of batteries, helping avoid accidental compaction. The article also points to designated drop off locations as a safe and environmentally sound option for battery disposal.

The HelloNation piece stresses that batteries should never be placed in recycling bins either. These systems are not equipped to handle the chemical and fire risks batteries present. Including batteries in recycling loads can contaminate other materials and lead to facility fires, similar to the problems that arise in garbage trucks.

The article also outlines the broader environmental impact of improper battery disposal. Many batteries contain chemicals and heavy metals that can leak into the environment if they are damaged or allowed to break down in landfills. The risks are compounded when batteries are thrown away incorrectly, putting nearby communities and natural resources at risk.

The article helps residents understand that all types of household batteries—including alkaline, lithium, rechargeable, and button batteries—require careful handling. Although disposal methods may differ slightly depending on the type, none should be discarded loosely into trash or recycling bins. Following the approved local practices not only prevents fires but also keeps hazardous materials out of landfills and waterways.

San Mateo County has implemented consistent guidelines across cities like South San Francisco, Brisbane, and Millbrae to minimize confusion and improve compliance. The article urges residents to take just a few extra moments to dispose of batteries correctly—using the clear bag method or visiting a local drop off location—to make a real impact on public safety and environmental health.

By following safe battery disposal practices, South San Francisco residents can reduce fire risks, protect waste management infrastructure, and contribute to a cleaner, safer environment for their community and beyond.

