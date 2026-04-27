In HelloNation, Waste Management Expert Dori John of Roseburg, Oregon, Explains Co-Mingled Recycling

ROSEBURG, Ore., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article outlines what materials can go in Roseburg recycling bins and how statewide guidelines simplify recycling for residents.

What is co-mingled recycling, and what items can go in the bin in Roseburg, Oregon? The answer is explained in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Waste Management Expert Dori John of Roseburg Disposal in Roseburg, Oregon.

Dori John - President - Roseburg Disposal

The HelloNation article explains that co-mingled recycling allows multiple types of recyclable materials to be placed into a single container rather than requiring separation into different bins. This system simplifies the recycling process for households and encourages more consistent participation. By placing approved materials together, residents help recycling facilities process recyclables more efficiently after collection.

According to the article, Roseburg follows updated statewide recycling guidelines that standardize what can be accepted in curbside bins. The Uniform Statewide Collection List helps remove confusion by clearly identifying which materials belong in co-mingled recycling. This consistency supports better sorting processes and improves the overall effectiveness of recycling programs across the region.

The article outlines that common materials accepted in Roseburg's co-mingled recycling system include cardboard, mixed paper, newspaper, aluminum cans, tin cans, and certain plastic containers. Cardboard should be flattened to save space, while paper products can be placed directly into the bin without bundling. Unlike older practices, residents do not need to dry paper or cardboard completely, though large amounts of food residue should still be removed.

The HelloNation article also explains that aluminum cans and tin cans should be emptied before recycling. Plastic containers such as bottles, jugs, and tubs are accepted under the statewide list, and residents no longer need to check plastic identification codes. This simplified approach reduces uncertainty and makes it easier for households to participate in recycling programs.

The article emphasizes that keeping recyclables free of large food waste helps maintain the quality of materials processed at recycling facilities. While small amounts of residue may be acceptable, containers should be emptied to prevent odors and pests. Avoiding contamination ensures that more materials can be successfully reused in manufacturing.

Waste Management Expert Dori John highlights that certain materials should still be kept out of co-mingled recycling bins. Items such as plastic bags, Styrofoam, and other non-recyclable materials can interfere with sorting equipment and reduce the efficiency of recycling facilities. Following the statewide list helps prevent these issues and supports smoother operations.

The article also addresses the handling of glass in Roseburg. Glass bottles and jars are not accepted in co-mingled recycling bins because they can break and create safety hazards during collection and sorting. Residents are encouraged to take glass to designated drop-off locations or transfer stations where it can be processed safely.

Another benefit discussed in the article is the convenience of using a single recycling container. With cardboard, paper, aluminum cans, and plastic bottles placed in one bin, households can manage recyclables more easily and reduce the likelihood of throwing recyclable items in the trash. This approach helps improve participation and supports environmental sustainability.

The article further explains that proper preparation does not require extensive effort. Residents can flatten cardboard boxes, empty containers, and place materials directly into the bin without special handling. These simple steps make recycling more accessible while helping maintain efficient operations at local recycling facilities.

By following co-mingled recycling, Roseburg, cardboard, paper, aluminum cans, plastic bottles, recycling facilities, and recyclables guidelines, residents can ensure materials are processed correctly and reused whenever possible. Understanding what belongs in the bin and following statewide standards helps reduce contamination and supports a more effective recycling system.

What is Co-Mingled Recycling, and What Items Can Go in the Bin in Roseburg, Oregon? features insights from Dori John, Waste Management Expert of Roseburg, Oregon, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation