MADISON, Wis., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Choosing when to claim Social Security benefits may appear simple, but Matt Cuplin of Midwest Financial Group explains that the timing of this decision can profoundly impact long-term financial well-being. In a recent HelloNation feature, Cuplin offers insights into how a well-informed retirement income strategy can make the most of available benefits.

Matt Cuplin - CEO/President, Midwest Financial Group Speed Speed

Eligibility for Social Security begins at age 62, but the article emphasizes that early claiming reduces monthly payouts permanently. Conversely, delaying benefits until full retirement age or even to age 70 increases monthly income, presenting a trade-off between receiving smaller checks for more years versus larger payments over a shorter period. The decision is complex and should be based on a thorough understanding of personal circumstances.

Health status plays a central role in determining the best claiming strategy. Those anticipating a longer lifespan may benefit from delaying their claim, while individuals with health concerns may be better served by accessing benefits sooner. The article stresses that this choice should align with broader retirement goals rather than focusing solely on maximizing figures.

In addition, income during early retirement years can affect Social Security payments. Earning above certain thresholds before reaching full retirement age can result in a temporary reduction of benefits. The article encourages individuals to consider how part-time work or other income sources will interact with Social Security rules.

Spousal benefits add another dimension to the planning process. Coordinating claims between partners can significantly improve income longevity, particularly if the higher earner delays their claim to increase potential survivor benefits. These decisions require careful planning to align with both individual and household financial needs.

The article underscores that claiming Social Security is not a one-size-fits-all decision. By evaluating health, income, and family considerations, individuals can better integrate Social Security into a comprehensive retirement income strategy.

These insights are detailed in the HelloNation article titled What to Know Before Claiming Social Security, where Wealth Advisor Matt Cuplin of Midwest Financial Group in Madison, WI, discusses the key considerations that help retirees make confident and informed choices.

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