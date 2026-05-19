ROSEVILLE, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can retirees reduce their tax burden while drawing from their savings? In a comprehensive article published by HelloNation, Ted Thatcher of Bright Lake Wealth Management in Roseville, CA outlines the key tax considerations that retirees must address when planning retirement withdrawals. He emphasizes that the order and source of withdrawals—whether from traditional IRAs, Roth IRAs, or taxable brokerage accounts—can significantly influence total tax liability and impact long-term financial outcomes.

Ted Thatcher, President Speed Speed

Thatcher explains that withdrawals from traditional tax-deferred accounts are treated as ordinary income, potentially pushing retirees into higher tax brackets if taken too aggressively. Roth IRA distributions, when qualified, are tax-free and do not add to taxable income, making them a valuable tool for managing overall exposure. Taxable brokerage accounts offer another layer of flexibility, with favorable rates on qualified dividends and long-term capital gains, allowing for income smoothing over time.

A sound strategy, according to Thatcher, often begins with tapping taxable accounts in early retirement. This approach allows tax-deferred assets to continue growing and preserves Roth assets for future use. He also advises coordinating withdrawals with Social Security timing, healthcare expenses, and anticipated changes in income needs.

Thatcher further highlights the importance of managing required minimum distributions (RMDs), which begin at age 73. Failing to meet these requirements results in steep penalties. In some cases, he suggests that partial Roth conversions before reaching RMD age can help spread tax obligations over several years at potentially lower rates.

By sequencing withdrawals with a clear understanding of each account's tax implications, retirees in Roseville can extend portfolio longevity and avoid unnecessary financial strain. The full article, Tax Strategies for Retirement Withdrawals, is available on HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation