In HelloNation, Winery Expert Lauren Rutherford of Lexington, KY, Highlights What to Know Before Your First Winery Tasting

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should you know before your first winery tasting? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Lauren Rutherford of Talon Winery in Lexington, Kentucky. The feature helps first-time visitors understand how to approach wine tastings with confidence, curiosity, and enjoyment while dispelling the idea that the experience is only for experts.

Lauren Rutherford - Marketing Director - Talon Winery Speed Speed

The HelloNation piece begins by explaining that wine tastings are designed to be relaxed and educational, not intimidating. Rutherford emphasizes that wineries welcome both beginners and seasoned drinkers, and that the staff's main goal is to guide guests at their own pace. Simply knowing the types of flavors you enjoy, whether dry, sweet, light, or bold, is enough to start the journey. This approachable mindset reflects why winery tastings are enjoyable for beginners and helps people focus on discovery rather than formality.

The article describes what to expect when you first arrive at a winery. Visitors often notice how calm and inviting the environment feels, with open spaces meant for learning and socializing. Questions are encouraged, and staff members are eager to offer recommendations that match each guest's taste. This welcoming atmosphere helps break down barriers that might make newcomers hesitant to participate. Rutherford notes that the key is to relax and let curiosity lead the experience.

For those unfamiliar with the process, the article explains how wine tasting flights work. A flight usually includes small pours of several wines, served from lightest to heaviest. This order helps guests compare styles and understand how flavors change from one wine to another. It is an ideal introduction for beginners who want to explore without committing to a full glass. The HelloNation feature notes that flights may include both red and white wines from the same vineyard, giving a broad overview of what the winery produces.

When it comes to tasting itself, Rutherford advises approaching it with openness rather than strict rules. While professionals might swirl, sniff, or take detailed notes, there is no right or wrong method for beginners. You can participate as casually or as carefully as you like. Asking about where the grapes are grown or how the wine is made adds to the enjoyment and helps you appreciate the craftsmanship behind each pour. This flexible approach reflects what is considered proper wine tasting etiquette for beginners, emphasizing engagement over expertise.

The article also discusses food pairings, which can enhance the overall experience. Many wineries offer light snacks such as cheese boards, crackers, and fruit to cleanse the palate between tastings. Rutherford suggests bringing simple items like bread, nuts, or soft cheeses if outside food is allowed. These options keep the focus on flavor and prevent drinking on an empty stomach. Knowing what foods pair well with wine tastings can make the visit more comfortable and enjoyable.

Preparation is another important part of a successful tasting. Rutherford advises dressing for the weather and wearing comfortable shoes, especially if you plan to explore the vineyard grounds. Paths may be gravel or uneven, and some tastings move between indoor and outdoor spaces. Sunglasses, sunscreen, or a light jacket can help guests enjoy the day comfortably. These simple steps answer what you should wear to a winery tasting, ensuring a relaxed and practical experience.

The article also covers pacing, which is crucial for beginners. A standard tasting pour is small, but several samples can add up quickly. Drinking water between wines and taking short breaks helps you stay alert and refreshed. Most wineries provide water pitchers and encourage hydration throughout the visit. Rutherford emphasizes that pacing yourself during wine tastings ensures that you can appreciate the flavors without feeling overwhelmed.

Tasting etiquette, as described in the HelloNation feature, is simpler than most expect. Guests are never required to finish every pour, and spitting is acceptable if you want to limit alcohol intake. Staff members understand and appreciate mindful tasting. It is also courteous to avoid wearing strong perfumes, since scents can interfere with the wine's aroma. The overall message is to be considerate, curious, and comfortable, turning the tasting into a shared experience rather than a performance.

Each winery structures its tastings differently. Some offer guided sessions led by experts, while others allow visitors to explore at their own pace. Typical tastings last anywhere from twenty minutes to an hour, depending on the format and how long guests wish to linger. Understanding how long a winery tasting usually lasts helps visitors plan their day and enjoy the full experience without feeling rushed.

Rutherford concludes that the most rewarding part of any tasting is the connection it creates between guests and the place itself. Every glass tells the story of the vineyard's land, weather, and craftsmanship. Even if you leave with just one favorite, you gain insight into how wine brings people together through shared appreciation. A first tasting is not a test of knowledge but an introduction to culture, community, and sensory discovery.

In the end, the HelloNation article reminds readers that wine tasting is meant to be personal and enjoyable. By approaching it with curiosity and an open mind, visitors can turn a simple outing into a memorable experience. From learning the basics of wine flights to understanding how to pace yourself and choose the right foods, the advice outlined by Rutherford makes the entire process approachable for anyone eager to learn.

What to Know Before Your First Winery Tasting features insights from Lauren Rutherford, Winery Expert of Lexington, Kentucky, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation