In Her Element: GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Bring The Forces of Nature to Life in New Swim Campaign

"This collection is all about empowering women to recognize that they are truly a force of nature. Find your inner strength and own it," says Gabi. Model and designer, Nadia Aboulhosn , body positive activist and model, Precious Lee , and Sports Illustrated model, Tabria Majors star alongside Gabi in this new worldly campaign. "Nadia, Precious and Tabria are all inspiring, confident women who represent the energy of these elements: strength, creativity, independence, and passion."

The 9-piece swim collection is available in sizes 10-26 and cup sizes ranging from D/DD-G/H cups. The line features a black glittery one-piece, stylish wrap bikini, two-tone neon pink and black one-piece with vinyl insets, and a fiery red one-piece with mesh side panels for a flirty, but covered peek-a-boo effect. Retailing under $120, the GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All 2019 Cruise collection is available for purchase online at http://www.swimsuitsforall.com/gabifresh-swimsuits.

About Swimsuits For All

Swimsuits For All believes that summer is more than a season; it's a feeling. Embodying a 74-degree state of mind all year long, they provide beautiful swimsuits in sizes 4 – 26 for every swim adventure. As the online swimwear leader since 2005, Swimsuits For All is known for swimsuits with superior construction, expert fit and innovative designs. Additionally, they carry a line of chlorine resistant swimsuits and workout wear that retains its shape and fabric quality for extra pool time. Through perfect-fitting swimwear catered to every body, Swimsuits For All inspires women of all ages, shapes and sizes to be confident and carefree in the swim they're in. For more information, visit swimsuitsforall.com or Instagram.

About FULLBEAUTY Brands

FULLBEAUTY Brands Inc. is the fashion authority for plus size women and men seeking fashion inspiration, style advice, and clothing tailored to their individual needs. Proprietary brands under the FULLBEAUTY Brands Inc. umbrella include: Woman Within®, Roaman's®, Jessica London®, Swimsuits For All®, KingSize®, BrylaneHome®, and fullbeauty.com®, an online marketplace that offers a curated collection of countless brands and thousands of products, serving as the premier fashion and lifestyle destination for women in sizes 12 +.

SOURCE Swimsuits For All

Related Links

http://www.swimsuitsforall.com

