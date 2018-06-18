In High Heat, the Stakes May Be Raised, and FEBC Warns Members to Be Careful

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring and summer season has had some record-breaking temperatures. Some places in America are more used to handling the heat than others but at a certain point, the heat can become a problem for anyone to deal with. Financial Education Benefits Center, a membership benefits company, knows that sometimes things get out of an individual's control in the heat and that members would benefit from having access to a 24-hour nurse line for medical questions this summer.

Handling the heat can mean more than just putting on sunscreen and having a little more water. Even in the shade, high temperatures without any wind to cool down the air can affect people negatively, especially where individuals may not be drinking enough water. Or some may think that because they are drinking sufficient water, that it will still be fine to do harsh physical activities in the heat. "Being in the heat for long periods of time is tricky. Some people are more used to it than others. But extreme temperatures like some places have been having may be more than the average person can handle," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC.

During the summer, people can be out enjoying themselves but they might get a little carried away. Signs of heat sickness can be noticed and in a situation that requires more immediate attention, FEBC's 24-hour nurse line is available to call and ask about things such as the different signs for heat exhaustion and heat stroke. FEBC's nurse line is not meant to replace or act like insurance or a primary care physician. "During summertime, people want to enjoy it to the fullest, in whatever way that means to them. But with the high heat that has been noticed across the U.S., individuals may be in for higher temperatures than they're used to. FEBC's nurse line might help members be able to enjoy their summer just a little more safely," said Martinez.

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

