In HIS Name HR LLC Welcomes Christine Chapman as New Human Resources Partner

LANCASTER, Pa., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In HIS Name HR LLC, based in Lancaster, PA, is announcing that Christine Chapman has joined the company as Human Resources Partner.

Chris is an experienced and certified human resources and coaching professional who is passionate about helping individuals and organizations realize their full potential through strategic HR solutions and impactful coaching methodologies. Her diverse and accomplished background spans both public and private sectors, from startups and non-profits to large-scale global enterprises.

Chris' journey into human resources began in higher education, where she worked for public and private institutions as a leader in residence life. She next transitioned to recruiting and then again into broader human resources roles, spending over a decade at a global pharmaceutical company. There, she supported business teams in North America and Europe in strategic HR initiatives.

In HIS Name HR has been implementing high-performance HR programs for Christian-value-based organizations, including Christian owned for-profit companies, colleges, ministries, camps, and churches, since 2011. With her many years of experience in employee relations investigations, Christine will help support Title IX administration, policy development, and investigations for In HIS Name clients nationally. In addition, she will deliver Bible-based diversity, equity, and inclusion training.

"We are excited to have Christine join our team to help take this HR organization to the next level," says Mark A. Griffin, president and founder of In HIS Name HR LLC. "Christine's depth of experience, knowledge, and Title IX administration capabilities complement our growing team of seasoned executives."

More information about Christine Chapman is available at In HIS Name HR.

In HIS Name HR is guided by Christian values and strives to reflect Christ in all areas. This begins with the view that everyone should be treated with dignity and respect, and that employees are the most important part of any organization.

Official Links:

Instagram

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Media Contact:

Mark A. Griffin

[email protected]

717-572-2183

SOURCE In HIS Name LLC