In Honor of Education Week, Mathematician and Economist Porfirio Sanchez Galindo Donates to Peraj Mexico Foundation

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathematician and economist Porfirio Sanchez Galindo donated to the Peraj Mexico Foundation in honor of Education Week in Mexico. His contribution serves to enrich higher learning opportunities for youths throughout the country. Peraj Mexico is an organizational mentoring program working together with University students and students from public elementary schools. In the Peraj Mexico program, children who have minimal guidance, or parents who do not understand how university education works can receive mentors to support their school efforts. These mentors then provide a role model to young students.

"It can be difficult for a child, who does not have family members who attended college, to see that higher education can work for them," Porfiro Sanchez Galindo said. "Giving these children a guide and mentor who attends college is something I am extremely passionate about. I want to support opportunities for students to connect with an adult who cares about them and who is interested in their studies and their school success."

Peraj mentorship, which is also known as "adopt a friend / adopta a un amigo" creates a positive relationship between the child and a university student. In the relationship, the university student supports and guides the child, strengthening their skills and knowledge. The friends, or mentors, meet with children four or five hours a week and plan activities for them such as museum visits, trips to university laboratories or attendance of sporting events.

The Peraj program does not only help the young children, but also assists university students in understanding their duty to the community to support youth. Peraj works with universities across Mexico, with a presence in more than 50 institutions of higher learning.

For Porfirio Sanchez Galindo, it is impossible to overestimate the importance of education for young people. As a man dedicated to innovation in diverse industries and a former member of the Mexican government (the Chief of Cabinet of the Secretary of the Treasury from 2000 to 2006), for Mr. Sanchez Galindo, it is of the utmost importance that we educate the children of our nation to assure the future of Mexico.

About Porfirio Sanchez Galindo

Porfirio Sanchez Galindo is a mathematician and economist from Mexico City, dedicated to innovation and improvement in different industries. He went to Stanford University, where he took several courses on marketing, management and strategy. Porfirio Sánchez Galindo began his career as Chief of Staff of the Secretary of the Treasury between 2000 and 2006. Later, he was signed by Televisa, the largest media consortium in Spanish as Chief Economist and then Marketing Director of the telecommunications areas. Porfirio was also a member of the Finance Board of the Finance Committee. The commercial and marketing strategies implemented by the Porfirio team involved a great increase in competition and better prices in telecommunications, mobile and fixed services. After Televisa, he decided to leave the position to bring his skills to the Fintech industry, where he currently directs a project that seeks to be innovative in areas such as commerce, and banking.

