In Honor of Globally Recognized "Car-Free Day," Zipcar Releases New Data about the Impact of Car Sharing on Traffic and Parking Competition in Boston

Car-sharing Bostonians save $8,000 annually on transportation and free city space equivalent of 25 hometown ballparks

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- September 22nd marks the worldwide initiative "Car-Free Day," which encourages motorists to take a break from driving and explore environmentally-friendly options like mass transit, biking, scooters and walking. According to a new survey from Zipcar, the world's leading car-sharing company headquartered in Boston, a segment of Bostonians, those who share a car (compared to personal car owners), significantly contribute to the environmental and social health of Boston by eliminating additional cars, traffic, parking competition and carbon emissions from the city. In fact, 30% of Zipcar members in Boston ditched their personal car after joining Zipcar, eliminating an estimated 16,000 vehicles from city streets.

"As the cost of car ownership rises and parking becomes increasingly competitive in neighborhoods, especially with college students moving to town, Bostonians are looking to car sharing as a cost-effective and convenient way to drive a car when they need one," said Angelo Adams, head of Zipcar. "A little-known byproduct of car sharing is that it eliminates personally owned vehicles from city streets, which reduces congestion, carbon emissions and competition for parking on the curb. Who wants the hassle of car payments and to circle the block around the Fenway neighborhood? No one!"

The Impact of Car Sharing on Boston

Founded in 2000, Zipcar is driven by a mission: to enable simple and responsible urban living by reducing personal car ownership. For over twenty years, Zipcar has supported Boston's diverse communities, city livability, and the global environment with socially responsible, sustainable transportation. According to Zipcar's new North American Transportation Survey, car-sharing Bostonians are wicked smart and take the suitable transportation mode (walking, biking, transit, car sharing) for the right trip, saving money and supporting sustainable urban living at a higher rate than the average resident. Of note:

Car sharers eliminate congestion on Boston's streets. Boston is one of the top four cities with the most congested roads worldwide, according to INRIX . Those who share cars are not to blame for this unwanted title: 81% of Boston Zipcar members do not own a vehicle, and 44% would buy a vehicle (10% would buy two or more) if Zipcar disappeared, releasing an estimated 31,000 vehicles (and their carbon emissions) onto Boston's streets, roughly a parking lot the size of the entire Seaport District.

Who are Boston's car-sharing citizens?

Car sharing is for all Bostonians. Of its Boston membership base, 49% identify as BIPOC, 85% live in multi-family housing, and 48% have a household income lower than the national median income of $67,500 .

Of its membership base, 49% identify as BIPOC, 85% live in multi-family housing, and 48% have a household income lower than the national median income of . Boston car sharers embrace the "car-free" lifestyle. Boston Zipcar members report walking, riding bikes and taking mass transit and driving Zipcars only when truly needed, embracing environmentally-friendly transportation options more than the average resident: 214 walking trips annually (17% more than the average resident), 38 biking trips annually (twice as much as the average resident, 41% higher than New York members); and 141 transit trips annually (59% more than the average resident).

Boston Zipcar members report walking, riding bikes and taking mass transit and driving Zipcars only when truly needed, embracing environmentally-friendly transportation options more than the average resident: 214 walking trips annually (17% more than the average resident), 38 biking trips annually (twice as much as the average resident, 41% higher than members); and 141 transit trips annually (59% more than the average resident). Car sharing saves Bostonians approximately $8,000 annually. According to AAA, the annual cost of new car ownership totals a record high of over $10,000 . Boston Zipcar members spend far less annually on total transportation costs than the national average. The average Boston resident's annual household transportation cost totals $12,187 . In contrast, a Zipcar member's annual household transportation cost totals $3,478 , netting more than 70% savings that can be used for housing, childcare or leisure, etc.

Zipcar provides 24/7 on-demand, self-service access to vehicles by the hour, day or week in convenient urban, college or business locations with gas or electric charging, insurance options, maintenance and dedicated parking included, making it a more cost-effective and sustainable option than personal car ownership. Standard memberships are $9 a month or $90 a year, with driving rates starting from $12.50/hour and $103/day. For a limited time, the first month of membership is free with code MONTHOFF. Learn more at www.zipcar.com.

About the Zipcar North American Transportation Survey

Zipcar-specific data was collected as part of Zipcar's North American Transportation Survey, a survey with a sample size of approximately 6,800 respondents in North America, 985 identified as Bostonians. Industry-specific data was made possible by Zipcar's partners at Sam Schwartz Consulting and credible third-party industry leaders.

About Zipcar

Zipcar is the world's leading car-sharing network, driven by a mission to enable simple and responsible urban living. With its wide variety of self-service vehicles available by the hour, day or week, Zipcar operates in urban areas and university campuses in hundreds of cities, towns, and universities. Zipcar is a subsidiary of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAR), a leading global transportation solutions provider. More information is available at www.zipcar.com.

