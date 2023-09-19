In Honor of Globally Recognized "Car-Free Day," Zipcar Releases New Data about The Impact of Car Sharing on Traffic and Parking Competition in New York City

Car-sharing New Yorkers spend half as much on transportation than car-owning counterparts and free city spatial equivalent of seven hometown baseball stadiums

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- September 22nd marks the worldwide initiative "Car-Free Day," which encourages motorists to take a break from driving and explore environmentally-friendly options like mass transit, biking, scooters and walking. According to a new survey from Zipcar, the world's leading car-sharing company, a segment of New Yorkers, those who share a car (compared to personal car owners) significantly contribute to the environmental and social health of New York by eliminating additional cars, traffic, parking competition and carbon emissions from the city. In fact, nearly 30% of Zipcar members in New York City ditched their personal car after joining Zipcar, eliminating an estimated 37,000 vehicles from New York's streets.

In celebration of globally recognized “Car-Free Day,” Zipcar releases new data about the impact of car sharing on traffic and parking in New York City: car-sharing New Yorkers spend half as much on transportation than car-owning counterparts and free city spatial equivalent of seven hometown baseball stadiums, and more.

"As the cost of car ownership rises and parking becomes increasingly competitive in neighborhoods, New Yorkers are looking to car sharing as a cost-effective and convenient way to drive a car when they need one," said Angelo Adams, head of Zipcar. "A little-known byproduct of car sharing is that it eliminates personally owned vehicles from city streets, which reduces congestion, carbon emissions and competition for parking on the curb. Who wants the hassle of car payments and to circle the block in the Bronx or Queens? No one!"

The Impact of Car Sharing on New York City

Founded in 2000, Zipcar is driven by a mission: to enable simple and responsible urban living by reducing personal car ownership. For over twenty years, Zipcar has supported New York City's diverse communities, city livability, and the global environment with socially responsible, sustainable transportation. According to Zipcar's new North American Transportation Survey, car-sharing New Yorkers take the suitable transportation mode (walking, biking, transit, car sharing) for the right trip, saving money and supporting sustainable urban living at a higher rate than the average resident. Of note:

Car sharers eliminate congestion on New York City's streets. New York City has the fifth most congested streets worldwide, according to INRIX. Those who share cars are not to blame for this unwanted title: 89% of New York Zipcar members do not own a vehicle, and 42% postponed buying a vehicle due to Zipcar. If Zipcar were to leave New York , members would purchase an estimated 56,000 vehicles or enough vehicles to line the roads from Manhattan to Albany, NY or Providence, RI .

New York City has the fifth most congested streets according to INRIX. Those who share cars are not to blame for this unwanted title: 89% of New York Zipcar members do not own a vehicle, and 42% postponed buying a vehicle due to Zipcar. If Zipcar were to leave , members would purchase an estimated 56,000 vehicles or enough vehicles to line the roads from to or . Zipcar fleet frees spatial equivalent of seven hometown baseball stadiums and more! Each Zipcar is estimated to replace up to 13 personally owned vehicles in New York City . With a fleet of over 3,000 vehicles, including eco-friendly hybrids and electric vehicles, Zipcar enables over 9.8 million square feet (about the total floor space of the Pentagon) of free space, or the spatial equivalent of 149 miles of protected bike lanes, Governor's Island, nearly 14 Museums of Modern Art or the entire Carroll Gardens neighborhood!

Who are New York City's car-sharing citizens?

Car sharing saves New Yorkers spend nearly 50% less on transportation costs. According to AAA, the annual cost of new car ownership totals a record high of $10,000 . New York Zipcar members spend far less annually on total transportation costs than the national average: the average resident's annual household transportation cost is estimated to be more than $7,000 , whereas a Zipcar member's annual household transportation cost totals approximately $3,900 , netting a 50% savings that can be used for housing, childcare or leisure, etc.

According to AAA, the annual cost of new car ownership totals a record high of . New York Zipcar members spend far less annually on total transportation costs than the national average: the average resident's annual household transportation cost is estimated to be more than , whereas a Zipcar member's annual household transportation cost totals approximately , netting a 50% savings that can be used for housing, childcare or leisure, etc. Car Sharing is for all New Yorkers. Aiming to serve all New Yorkers with convenient access to transportation, nearly 60% of Zipcar's New York fleet is in "disadvantaged communities," as defined by the United States Department of Transportation. Of its New York City membership base, 55% identify as BIPOC (60% in Queens , 90% in the Bronx ), 90% live in multi-family housing, 30% report children under their guardianship (which is twice the rate of comparable markets), and 35% have a household income lower than the national median income of $67,500 .

Aiming to serve all New Yorkers with convenient access to transportation, nearly 60% of Zipcar's fleet is in "disadvantaged communities," as defined by the United States Department of Transportation. Of its membership base, 55% identify as BIPOC (60% in , 90% in the ), 90% live in multi-family housing, 30% report children under their guardianship (which is twice the rate of comparable markets), and 35% have a household income lower than the national median income of . New York car sharers embrace the "car-free" lifestyle. New York Zipcar members report walking, riding bikes, taking mass transit, and driving Zipcars only when truly needed, embracing environmentally friendly transportation options more than the average resident: approximately 200 walking trips annually, 27 biking trips annually (nearly double the average resident); and 183 transit trips annually (21% more than the average resident).

Zipcar provides 24/7 on-demand, self-service access to vehicles by the hour, day or week in convenient urban, college or business locations with gas or electric charging, insurance options, maintenance and dedicated parking included, making it a more cost-effective and sustainable option than personal car ownership. Standard memberships are $9 a month or $90 a year, with driving rates starting from $12.50/hour and $103/day. For a limited time, the first month of membership is free with the code MONTHOFF. Learn more at www.zipcar.com.

About the Zipcar North American Transportation Survey

Zipcar-specific data was collected as part of Zipcar's North American Transportation Survey, a survey with a sample size of approximately 6,800 respondents in North America, of which 2,012 identified as New Yorkers. Industry-specific data was made possible by Zipcar's partners at Sam Schwartz Consulting and credible third-party industry leaders.

About Zipcar

Zipcar is the world's leading car-sharing network, driven by a mission to enable simple and responsible urban living. With its wide variety of self-service vehicles available by the hour, day or week, Zipcar operates in urban areas and university campuses in hundreds of cities, towns, and universities. Zipcar is a subsidiary of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAR), a leading global transportation solutions provider. More information is available at www.zipcar.com.

SOURCE Zipcar