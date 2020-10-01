In Honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, The Stone Soup Leadership Institute Offers Free Virtual Toolkit to Bring Hope, Inspiration & Resources During A Pandemic Era Back to School Season

HALF MOON BAY, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Institute offers FREE Virtual Tool Kit to educators, non-profits, and students alike. This Tool Kit offers supplemental resources with 100 inspiring true stories, lesson plans, videos and activities based on the, Pan Y Vino Para El Camino as a FREE download in Spanish and English. For educators, the Virtual Tool Kit offers lesson plans for multicultural literacy, critical thinking skills, social studies, service learning, citizenship, leadership development skills, and character education. Piloted by the YMCA of the USA, the Educational Curriculum has been used in 120 communities around the world.

WHY THIS MATTERS: Studies show that Latino youth are struggling with the virtual learning during the pandemic. Teachers are struggling to provide inspiring resources to their students. Since many schools in Puerto Rico were closed after Hurricane María, families struggle to adapt to an increased role in their child's education. All these challenges can be overwhelming to young people who want a better life. As the new school year begins, we want to give them a little hope — and encourage them to dream, stay in school and work towards a better future for themselves and their families.

Actor and activist Edward James Olmos asked The Stone Soup Leadership Institute to get the Best-Selling book Stone Soup for the World: Life-Changing Stories of Everyday Heroes into Spanish. In the book's introduction he writes, "The stories in Pan Y Vino Para El Camino are a testament to the Latino tradition of giving back. One of the most important gifts we can give our children is to read stories about those who went before them." We launched the book at the first Latino Book Festival in Los Angeles, where he received the Institute's first Cesar Chavez Award.

The Institute conducted a 4-year bilingual demonstration project on the island of Vieques, Puerto Rico. Using the Institute's Spanish Educational Curriculum, Pan Y Vino Para El Camino, we trained young and emerging leaders to become leaders of a new Vieques.

VIDEO: Edward James Olmos shared a message of hope to the Vieques youth at the Institute's first Youth Leadership Summit in 2004.

The Stone Soup Leadership Institute's book and educational curriculum Stone Soup for the World: Life-Changing Stories of Everyday Heroes gives life to the Stone Soup fable. Over 120 communities use them to inspire and educate young people to become leaders in their lives, communities and our world. Founded in 1997, the Institute is a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

