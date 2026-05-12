In honor of its 150th anniversary, Eli Lilly and Company commits to support community organizations aiming to provide 500,000 meals and cold storage for 150 food pantries

Through charitable support of HATCH, United Way Worldwide, United Way of Central Indiana and the Pacers Foundation, the initiative supports efforts to expand access to protein-rich food across communities nationwide, including the creation of infrastructure to deliver an estimated five million meals annually for years to come.

INDIANAPOLIS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced an initiative to support nationwide nutritious food distribution as part of the company's 150th anniversary, through charitable support of trusted community organizations in the United States. With Lilly's support, community organizations will be able to distribute approximately 500,000 meals to those in need across 15 communities. Lilly's support will also help one of these organizations build long-term cold storage infrastructure at 150 food pantries nationwide — equipment that will support an estimated five million protein-rich meals annually.

The initiative reflects Lilly's belief that food is medicine — and that access to nutritious food makes health possible. Through charitable support of HATCH, United Way Worldwide, United Way of Central Indiana, and the Pacers Foundation, the initiative supports two areas of nonprofit work: the community organizations' immediate nutritious food distribution efforts, and HATCH's development of long-term cold storage infrastructure at food pantries that will enable them to store and serve protein-rich meals year-round.

"As we mark 150 years, we're focused on what comes next — not just in medicine, but in how we advance health. Access to nutritious food is foundational. We're proud to support the organizations doing this work — including their efforts to build infrastructure that feeds families long after this anniversary year," said Melissa Coe, associate vice president for social impact and community engagement, Lilly.

Lilly is providing charitable support to HATCH, an Indiana-based nonprofit with expertise in charitable protein distribution and cold storage infrastructure. With Lilly's support, HATCH will obtain and donate commercial-grade refrigeration systems to 150 food pantries — addressing a significant protein-access gap and enabling an estimated five million protein-rich meals annually to be provided to those in need, creating impact long after Lilly's anniversary moment.

"Without the right infrastructure, it's hard to get nutritious food to families in need consistently. One of the biggest challenges food pantries face is having the systems in place to properly store and distribute nutrient-dense food. We're grateful to Lilly for their willingness to support HATCH and its charitable efforts related to a long-term solution that will continue serving families long after this initiative ends," said Daniel Leckie, CEO, HATCH.

In Indianapolis and Boone County, the initiative will support United Way of Central Indiana's involvement in supporting charitable food distribution at Gleaners and Second Helpings. Across 14 additional communities, United Way Worldwide will coordinate charitable food distribution and also associated volunteer opportunities for Lilly employees.

"In Central Indiana, we see every day how access to nutritious food shapes health, stability and opportunity. We're grateful for Lilly's leadership supporting organization's involved in charitable food distribution efforts and proud to work alongside other community members to meet immediate food needs while strengthening the infrastructure that will support our neighbors in need for years to come," said Fred Payne, president and CEO, United Way of Central Indiana.

Lilly is also supporting the Pacers Foundation and its expansion of the Drive & Dish program to three new sites in Marion and Boone Counties over five years. Drive & Dish is an initiative of the Pacers Foundation, delivered in partnership with Gleaners Food Bank, that helps families in need by making healthy food more accessible while prioritizing dignity and choice.

The initiative launches today and the charitable efforts of the community organizations supported by Lilly will continue throughout the year as the organizations carry out deliveries and food distributions, alongside ongoing Lilly employee volunteer opportunities — culminating in Lilly's annual Global Day of Service in September.

The charitable efforts of the organization's supported by the initiative spans 15 communities: Indianapolis, Houston, Huntsville, Lehigh Valley, Richmond, Concord, Research Triangle Park, Louisville (Colorado), San Diego, Boston, Cambridge, Kenosha, San Francisco, New York, and San Juan (Puerto Rico).

About Lilly

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. I-LLY

About United Way Worldwide

United Way mobilizes communities to action so all can thrive. True to our founding spirit, whenever there is a need in our communities, United Way is there. We bring a comprehensive approach to every challenge, actively listening and responding to local needs. Our reach across tens of thousands of communities means we can share innovations and scale impact to improve lives around the world. From strengthening local resilience to advancing health, youth opportunity , and financial security, we're working towards a future where every person in every community can reach their full potential. To learn more, visit www.unitedway.org.

About United Way of Central Indiana

United Way of Central Indiana is uniquely positioned to bring the resources of philanthropy, businesses, local government, nonprofits and neighborhoods together to tackle generational poverty. With a focus on basic needs, early care and learning, economic mobility, and safe and affordable housing, United Way helps people live the lives they are capable of living. United Way of Central Indiana serves Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion, Morgan and Putnam counties. Visit uwci.org.

About HATCH

Founded in 2015, HATCH is on a mission to make lasting access to complete nutrition a reality for every community. Through partnerships with hunger relief organizations nationwide, HATCH helps deliver fresh, high-quality protein to families who need it most—creating stability, dignity, and nourishment where it's often hardest to find. Guided by its "1, 2, 3 Vision," HATCH is building a future where nutritious food is not a privilege, but a shared foundation for stronger, healthier generations to come. Follow HATCH on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Pacers Foundation

The Pacers Foundation leverages the power of basketball to create meaningful impact across Indiana by investing in programs and partnerships that empower young people and support education, health and safety initiatives. Through programs like Drive & Dish, State of Play and NBA Math Hoops, the foundation helps expand access to healthy food, youth sports and educational opportunities while strengthening communities throughout the state. The foundation also supports the work of the Fever Fund, which invests in programs and grants focused on empowering women and girls. Visit pacersfoundation.org for more information.

Refer to: Jessica Thompson; [email protected]; 317-499-2042 (Lilly)

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company