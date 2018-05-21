In Honor of Memorial Day, Leesa Sleep Drives More Sales and Donates More Mattresses to Help the World Sleep Better

Consumers can take advantage of Leesa's Memorial Day weekend sale, which continues through June 6 . All shoppers will receive discounts on Leesa mattresses – mattresses that receive more genuine five-star customer reviews than any other mattress.

The offer includes $150 off the original Leesa mattress as well as $225 off the premium hybrid Sapira mattress.

For Canada , Leesa will hold a sale in honor of Victoria Day starting on May 9 . Canadian customers will get C$150 off the Leesa mattress and C$270 off the Sapira mattress.

The sales are applicable to Leesa's online purchases and through their partnership with West Elm where, if preferred, customers can try Leesa's award-winning mattresses before buying them.

As a certified B Corp, Leesa measures its impact on the world just as heavily as it does its financial success, and so in the midst of impressive business growth, Leesa's social impact program has remained core to the company. In its first 3 years, Leesa has donated more than 26,000 mattresses through giving events and donations to nonprofits that serve people seeking refuge from homelessness, domestic risk and human trafficking. Leesa has already committed to donating an additional 4,000 mattresses over the next couple of months. As part of their Memorial Day weekend sale initiative, the company will be participating in numerous upcoming giving events at shelters and other nonprofits all over the United States.

On Friday, May 25 , Leesa will participate in the grand opening of the LA Dream Center's first women veteran center in honor of Memorial Day. This program is designed to equip women veterans with the foundational skills needed to transition back into civilian life. The LA Dream Center, a faith-based charitable organization that finds and fills the needs of those struggling, aims to not only meet the immediate needs of communities by providing food and clothing, but also focus on the full successful transformation of people's lives, all free of charge.

To date, Leesa has donated more than 700 mattresses to the LA Dream Center's various programs.

Additional events upcoming in June and July include:

Leesa and the Baltimore Ravens will donate 50 mattresses to the Ashley Treatment Center in Baltimore, MD , an organization that provides comprehensive treatment for those recovering from addiction

, an organization that provides comprehensive treatment for those recovering from addiction Leesa will donate an additional 220 mattresses to the Bowery Mission's Tribeca campus in New York , an organization that provides meals, shelter and necessary care for those experiencing homelessness

"Leesa's One-Ten Program is at the heart of everything we do, and has been since we started in 2015," said David Wolfe, CEO of Leesa Sleep. "We exist to provide quality products and to spearhead the fight to end bedlessness by giving those less fortunate the opportunity for a good night's sleep – and we are happy to be accomplishing both with this Memorial Day sale."

For more information on Leesa and its growing sleep portfolio of mattresses, blankets, sheets, pillows, foundations and bed frames, visit www.leesa.com.

About Leesa Sleep, LLC

Based in Virginia Beach, Va., Leesa is a direct-to-consumer online luxury mattress company that offers American-made mattresses delivered directly to consumers' doors. From its start, Leesa has measured its own success not just by the bottom line, but by the company's overall social impact. To date, Leesa's One-Ten program has provided more than 26,000 mattresses to those in need. Leesa offers a 100-night risk-free trial, free shipping and no-hassle returns. In 2016, Leesa was recognized as a certified B Corp, joining forces with more than 2,100 companies using business as a force for good. The company currently offers free shipping to the U.S., U.K., Canada and Germany. For more information, visit www.leesa.com.

