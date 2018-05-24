In Honor of Memorial Day, Veteran of War in Afghanistan Memorizes Names of Over 2,300 Fallen US Military From War

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ron White is a memory expert and veteran of the US Navy who was deployed to Afghanistan in 2007. Upon returning from Afghanistan, he set the record for the fastest to memorize a deck of shuffled cards in the USA, and won back-to-back USA Memory Championships in 2009 and 2010.

America's Memory podcast: Stories of the fallen US Military from the war in Afghanistan

In 2012, he set out on his greatest memory challenge, and that was to memorize the fallen from the war in Afghanistan in the order of their death. The massive memory project took 10 months to memorize the over 7,000 words (rank, first name and last name of each member who paid the ultimate sacrifice).

He travels the wall with a 52-foot wall that resembles the Vietnam Wall and he writes these names from memory to simply say, 'You are not forgotten.' Imagine you are watching the Vietnam Wall being written out in front of you by person doing it from memory. That is what this tribute is like, except it's Afghanistan.

Today he is launching a podcast that tells the stories of the fallen from the war in Afghanistan. Tom Brokaw wrote a book, 'The Greatest Generation' that told the World War II generation's stories. This podcast tells the stories of the heroes from the war in Afghanistan. The podcast can be found at www.americasmemory.com

In episode 1, you will hear the story of the Afghanistan Memory Wall. Episode 2, you'll hear the letters 1 LT Todd Weaver wrote to his wife Emma and daughter that they received upon his death. In episode 3, you'll hear the story of Pfc Austin Staggs, the young boy from Weatherford, TX, so full of life. Every week, new episodes will be released.

This podcast will tell the stories of our nation's heroes.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Ron White at 972-801-5330 or 195825@email4pr.com.

Ron White

195825@email4pr.com

972-801-5330

