In Honor of National Bullying Prevention Month, Taylor Exemplar Academy Partners with OKAY2SAY

TAYLOR, Mich., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Exemplar Academy (TEA), a Taylor-based public charter school, is partnering with OKAY2SAY, a student safety program that encourages students to report information regarding safety or threatening situations.

The partnership included a community seminar for adults that focuses on internet safety and provides tips for having appropriate conversations with your children, as well as full-day student assemblies that will be broken down by grade.

"OKAY2SAY is a nationally recognized program designed to enhance school safety by giving students the tools to step up and speak out when they are concerned about their safety or the safety of another," said Brittany Colbeck, dean of lower elementary at TEA. "Bullying is unacceptable at any age and needs to be reported in order to make everyone to feel safe."

OKAY2SAY, a program through Michigan's office of the attorney general, focuses on early intervention and prevention through awareness and education. A key theme that was presented during the assemblies focused on online safety and cyberbullying.

This partnership comes in time to recognize National Bullying Prevention Month, which takes place every October. Schools and organizations across the country join in observing National Bullying Prevention Month, with a goal of encouraging schools, communities, and organizations to work together to stop bullying and cyberbullying by increasing awareness of the prevalence and impact of all forms of bullying on all children of all ages.

"OKAY2SAY provides a great opportunity to enhance safety in schools, give more tools to students and families, and strengthen the home and school connection," said Colbeck.

