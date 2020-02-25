In Honor of National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, The Alliance Releases findEDhelp, a Free Treatment Finder App, that Connects Individuals with Eating Disorders to All Levels of Care

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness launches their free findEDhelp app, which can be found on both android and iOS platforms. The app comes on the heels of the previously launched eating disorders referral website www.findEDhelp.com. Both the app and the website help connect individuals experiencing an eating disorder with practitioners and treatment centers across the country.

"We are thrilled to be officially launching the app to commemorate Eating Disorders Awareness Week. In an effort to fill the void, increase access to care, and centralize information on eating disorder treatment centers and practitioners nationwide, we researched and created findEDhelp.com, our comprehensive and inclusive referral website," said Johanna Kandel, CEO and Founder of The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness. "I am so happy that we now have an app to make searching for all levels of care even easier for all mobile devices."

The goal of the findEDhelp app is to provide access to all levels of care and referrals to specialized treatment for those who are experiencing eating disorders. In an effort to make both the app and the website as inclusive and comprehensive as possible, there is no charge for treatment providers to be listed, and there will never be a cost to be included.

Eating disorders have the second highest lethality rate of any psychiatric illness, after opioid addiction, with someone dying every 62 minutes as a direct result of their eating disorder. The National Institute of Health (NIH) has reported that the occurrence of eating disorders has grown in all countries and across all social classes. Approximately more than 30 million Americans will battle an eating disorder in their lifetime. Eating disorders are more common than Autism Spectrum Disorder and Alzheimer's disease, more deadly than drunk driving, and even more costly than depression and anxiety. Eating disorders are not a choice; they are complex biopsychosocial mental illnesses.

Eating Disorders Awareness Week, which runs from February 24 to March 1, 2020, is a national campaign that takes place every year in order to raise awareness and provide resources for those experiencing eating disorders.

About The Alliance:

The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness is a national nonprofit that was founded in October 2000 to raise awareness of eating disorders, eliminate stigma, promote access to care and support those struggling. The Alliance offers educational presentations to schools, healthcare providers, hospitals, treatment centers, and community agencies; support and referrals through both a free help-line and comprehensive referral website, www.findEDhelp.com; free weekly, clinician-led support groups nationwide; low-cost, life-saving outpatient treatment to underinsured and uninsured adults in our community; unique and empowering scale smashing events and SmashTALK panel discussions nationwide; and advocacy for eating disorders and mental health legislation.

Eating disorders do not discriminate and approximately one in ten Americans will battle an eating disorder during their lifetime. Unfortunately, less than a third of those struggling will seek help due to the high cost of treatment, lack of provider expertise and stigma surrounding the illness. The Alliance aims to tear down these barriers through providing programs aimed at outreach, education, early intervention, support and advocacy for all eating disorders. For more information on The Alliance, please visit www.allianceforeatingdisorders.com or call 866-662-1235.





