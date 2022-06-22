In honor of National PTSD Awareness Day, Jojo 1Love releases her groundbreaking children's book; U R Not Alone: An Illustrated Book About Childhood Trauma, Mental Illness, and Hope

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jojo 1Love is pleased to announce the release of her first children's book, U R Not Alone: An Illustrated Book About Childhood Trauma, Mental Illness, and Hope. The touching story tackles difficult topics with tenderness and love as the author introduces Queenie, a lonely and sad young girl who faces a monster at home, mean kids at school, and a mentally ill mother. On June 27, 2022, National PTSD Awareness Day, the pioneering children's book will be available for purchase.

U R Not Alone: An illustrated book about childhood trauma, mental illness and hope by Jojo 1Love U R Not Alone (Interior) "She prayed every night to the moon and stars. 'Please send someone to love me and protect me from the monster.'"

According to Jojo 1Love, "My hope for the book is that it will help give a voice to children in abusive and neglectful situations (and to adult survivors) so we all may know that we are not alone, and we are worthy of love just the way we are. I wish someone had told me that as a kid."

This beautifully illustrated book tells the poignant story of Queenie, her challenges, and her transformative discovery. According to the author, "She tries everything she can think of to be perfect, so she doesn't upset the monster, but he still finds reasons to hurt her. Queenie feels completely hopeless until one day she sees another kid crying and together they discover they don't have to be alone."

More than just a children's book, U R Not Alone is a labor of love for the author. "A few years ago, a friend and I were talking about our rough childhoods, and I said, 'Wouldn't it have been cool if we knew each other back then? It wouldn't have changed things at home but at least we wouldn't have been alone.'"

1Love's breakthrough children's book addresses complex subjects such as childhood trauma, mental illness, and depression, all while offering young readers in similar situations comfort and hope. "My dream is that you find each other like Queenie and King did. Please remember to be patient with and kind to each other since we don't know what someone is going through at home."

About author Jojo 1Love: Children's author, artist, Trauma Recovery Coach and former medical practitioner, Jojo 1Love, suffered from childhood trauma. Having overcome a challenging start in life, the author wishes to assist other young people. 1Love has written a trailblazing children's story that she says is "to all who have ever felt broken, unlovable, empty, hopeless, helpless, worthless, or alone like me."

U R Not Alone: An Illustrated Book About Childhood Trauma, Mental Illness, and Hope is available for purchase on June 27, 2022, in honor of National PTSD Day.

CONTACT: To learn more about Jojo 1Love, her new children's book, or to arrange an interview, please contact Jojo 1Love at [email protected].

READ U R Not Alone here: https://youtu.be/V0ujlQ34v7A

Website: https://www.urnotalonebook.com/

Email: [email protected]

FB: https://www.facebook.com/U-R-Not-Alone-Book-104749472272307

IG: @URNotAloneBook

Twitter: @URNotAloneBook

