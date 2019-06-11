In honor of Pride Month, Fastweb announces new resources to help LGBTQ+ students pursue their educational goals

WESTON, Mass., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastweb, the leading website for scholarship and financial aid information and a member of the Monster network, celebrates students during Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride (LGBTQ+) Month by helping them find more ways to pay for college.

Fastweb has compiled excellent resources to assist LGBTQ+ students connect with relevant scholarship and internship opportunities to help meet their college goals. In the new resource, LGBTQ+ Community Scholarships & Internships, students will find scholarship opportunities now accepting applications in numerous academic areas, as well as opportunities for students who are actively involved in the LGBTQ+ community. Dynamic internship opportunities can also be found for students looking to build experience in their chosen career field.

Students will also benefit from the comprehensive resource, Financial Aid for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Students (LGBTQ+), where dozens of organizations are listed that have scholarship programs. This overview helps direct students toward applying for these scholarships now, or when the programs open for the new year.

More scholarship and financial aid related opportunities can always be found in Fastweb's Scholarship Directory for LGBTQ Students.

Fastweb encourages all students to reach their education goals and make their own important impact. Helpful, free online resources that support all students seeking ways to pay for school are available on Fastweb.com and on the Fastweb app.

