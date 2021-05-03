In Honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Skillshare Will Fund Teacher Projects Across the Country

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillshare —the world's largest online learning community for creativity—is celebrating the people who bring creative learning to life: teachers. In honor of Teach Appreciation Week (May 3-7), Skillshare is announcing their plan to fund the creative projects of 12 teachers over the next 12 months. With these donations, Skillshare wishes to honor educators across America, who have worked so hard during quarantine lockdowns, and to invest in the future of creativity, their students. Teachers can apply for a chance to get their creative projects funded here .

Fostering creativity in students is an incredibly important mission for Skillshare; data suggests that creative pursuits, such as art and music, can improve cognitive function, which is incredibly important for students of all ages. Students who have access to creative resources early on tend to think more innovatively and overcome hurdles throughout the rest of their lives. Skillshare kicked off its campaign in April, focusing on teacher projects listed on the education-focused donations platform, Donors Choose . The first wave of funded creative projects are:

Capture Imagination Through Art : This project, from Mrs. White of Blytheville High School, was presented on the belief that art supplies in the hands of students have limitless possibilities. The funds will be used to spark imagination and curiosity through creative pursuits.

: This project, from Mrs. White of Blytheville High School, was presented on the belief that art supplies in the hands of students have limitless possibilities. The funds will be used to spark imagination and curiosity through creative pursuits. Painting Heals the Soul : This project, from Mrs. Sherman of Hollenbeck Middle School , will help students with special education requirements express their ideas, emotions, and their creativity during this difficult time through painting. Now armed with the tools they need, Mrs. Sherman can guide her students to translate their inspirations from art into additional skills that will support academics such as increased focus, attention to task, and critical thinking.

"The past year has been hard on everyone, and teachers have been especially hit hard. Not only did teachers have to adapt quickly to teach remotely, but they also had to find creative ways to keep their students engaged and connected," said Matt Cooper, CEO of Skillshare. "As a company built to support teachers and amplify their messages, we felt it was our duty and honor to extend our support to school teachers throughout the US and show our appreciation for all they've done, not just this year, but every year."

As a part of this ongoing initiative, Skillshare invites teachers across the country to nominate their creative classroom projects to be considered for a donation. One teacher will be chosen each month for the next year.

