In Honor of the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, GBK's Luxury Gifting Lounge Presented the Hottest Items & Trips to Hollywood's Biggest Names and Rising Stars

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, January 4th and Saturday, January 5th Hollywood's premiere Celebrity Luxury Gifting Lounge company, GBK Productions, held an exclusive Luxury Gift Lounge in honor of the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. Over a hundred celebrities, and dozens of press outlets, enjoyed the entertainment, food, beverages and some of this year's hottest must-have items at the L'Ermitage Hotel in Beverly, Hills, CA. GBK Productions hosted Golden Globe Nominees and other Top Celebrities to celebrate with each other during the Golden Globes Awards weekend. Many familiar faces were in attendance such as Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, Danny Huston, Anthony Anderson, director Joe Russo and Nominee Spike Lee. There was a reunion of the breakout cast of the hit Netflix film Dumplin' with stars Danielle Macdonald, Luke Benward and Odeya Rush all stopping by. Linda Cardellini, Mike Hatton and Dimiter Marinov of the 5 time Golden Globe nominated film Green Book were there as were the stars of other nominated shows/films such as Indya Moore & Vice Nominee Adam McKay, Angel Curiel (Nominated series Pose), Cole Allen, Juliet Morris & Bernard White (Nominated series Kidding), Keidrich Sellati (Nominated series The Americans), Darrell Britt-Gibson (Nominated series Barry), Matilda Szydagis (Nominated series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Michael Beasley (Nominated series Escape at Dannemora), David S. Lee (Nominated film Black Panther), Coleman Domingo (Nominated film If Beale Street Could Talk) and more. Also stopping by for the festivities were Dania Ramirez, Shameless stars Scott Michael Campbell & Shanola Hampton, Keith David, 4x NBA Champion John Salley, Sarayu Blue, London Brown, Jeremy Maguire, Felix Solis, James Maslow, Ser'Darius Blaine, Carl McDowell, Donovan Carter, Taylor Cole, Leslie Zemeckis, Michelle La, Chandler Kinney, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Arturo Del Puerto, Bobby Rodriguez, Caleb Foote and many, many more.



Attendees were welcomed by JCB Spirits offering signature cocktails made from their Vodka and Gin crafted in Burgundy from the finest Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Guests were gifted with a JCB tasting party for 12 and a spirits bottle of their choice. Guests also experienced WEN Hair and Body Care by Chaz Dean (with Chaz personally) who gave personal styling tips and hair and body care products, which with over 300 products have revolutionized the hair care industry through their holistic approach. The nominees and other guests got to 'test drive' the Kahuna Chair which offers the best 4D massage chair on the market – where they gifted and unveiled the new Kahuna LED anti-aging mask. All attendees received a pair of PROSPEK Spektrum computer glasses, from a Canadian start-up, who provides eye care in the digital age with glasses that alleviate eye strain and protect eyes from long term screen use.



The talent attending were excited to be gifted a stay at Fit Farm which is the nation's premiere fitness retreat in Nashville, providing a full adult playground on 12 acres with the only permanent obstacle course with lodging. Additionally, everyone received gifts from Comfitude blankets, a stay at the Italian luxury resort of La Corte Dell' Astore, Go Donut stands for tablets and smartphones, Knot Standard menswear, Nicole Frank TWE fashion for women, Seraph Design clothing and accessories, Snow Teeth Whitening, Story Electric Bikes, Warthers Cutlery, Wonderlash lashes, Yomo Studio jewelry and accessories, Heitz Cellars wines, The Artisan Group jewelry and accessories, Total Life Changes skincare/teas/coffee/oils, a stay at Sailrock Resort located in Turks & Caicos and STK Restaurant. GBK Productions always partners with charities for their events to help raise awareness and this time was no exception with the Stan Lee Foundation and Peace 4 Animals on-site to talk to the talent and press about their organizations. Music was provided by ADM Entertainment, Floral Décor by Succulent Studios, Art Décor by Jennifer Contini Studios and Talent and Press secured by Mosaic Public Relations.



Any media inquiries and/or interview request, please contact Tad Hamilton of Mosaic Public Relations at: tad@mosaicpr.com



GBK Productions, is a luxury lifestyle gifting and special events company, specializing in entertainment marketing integration. Formed in 2001 by Gavin Keilly, the company's Founder and CEO, GBK consists of four divisions: GBK Celebrity Gifting, GBK Special Events, GBK Charitable Consulting, and GBK Marketing & Public Relations. Widely known in the entertainment industry for bringing that little extra something into the Luxury Lounge environment, GBK offers its clients a full range of marketing services. For more information on Gavin B. Keilly (CEO) or GBK please go to gbkproductions.com.

