In Honor Of Women's History Month, My Life As A Woman Project Initiative Celebrates Women Around The World

It is women who remind the world of its humanity, whether through their struggles or triumphs. My Life As A Woman: World Edition gives readers firsthand perspectives from women of various backgrounds, many of whom do not enjoy the freedom of speech within their own countries. Upon creating the book, women were allotted whichever creative freedoms they desired, with the only requirement being that they share a glimpse into their lives.

"It's amazing to see how a human being called 'woman' can be so strong, purposeful, and unbroken. You can learn a lot by reading this remarkable book; it was something I needed after these challenging months," says Yana, a U.S. reader. "Something I liked a lot was that at the end of every story, the women provide advice on how to bear all the difficulties that life gives us."

Many people never realize the value that guidance and insights from other cultures may have for their own lives. When readers are exposed to lifestyles unconventional to their own through the power of storytelling, they will undoubtedly become skeptics. My Life As A Woman: World Edition forces readers to question everything they ever thought they believed about the world.

My Life As A Woman: World Edition is available for purchase on Amazon Kindle and Paperback. To learn more about the My Life As A Woman Project Initiative, visit https://www.mylifeasawomanproject.com/

About My Life As A Woman Project Initiative

This project is a collection of stories of women from different nationalities, religions, cultures, backgrounds, and ages, and compiled them in My Life As A Woman: World Edition. Together, these stories give an in-depth look at what women around the world have been through, what they are going through now, and how they continually overcome adversity.

