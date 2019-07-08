In Honor of World Chocolate Day, Salon du Chocolat NY Opens Ticket Sales For The Most Sought After Event This Fall

NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salon du Chocolat, the world's most prestigious chocolate festival created to indulge chocolate and cocoa-lovers everywhere, is coming to New York City this fall. In honor of World Chocolate Day this past weekend, registration is now open to purchase tickets to attend the show on November 16-17 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Tickets can be reserved at: http://salonduchocolat19.com/tickets

The experiential event will be a unique and decadent opportunity for chocolate enthusiasts of all ages to enjoy, explore and celebrate one of life's most attainable luxuries, chocolate. The show will serve as a platform for over 100 brands, leading tastemakers, pastry chefs and master chocolate makers to showcase their newest recipes and offerings, educating consumers and industry leaders alike on chocolate and pastry trends from different countries and cultures.

The weekend-long itinerary of unique activities currently includes:

The Salon du Chocolat Signature Chocolate Fashion Show: Cocoa Capsule

A fantastical fashion time warp and what's "haute" in chocolate.

Live Chocolate Sculptures

Paying homage to New York City's robust art culture, artists will transform chocolate into a large-scale installation.

Chef- and Chocolatier-Led Demonstrations

Acclaimed pastry chefs and chocolatiers, renowned for their prodigious talent, take the stage to create chocolate-forward recipes.

Interactive Workshops and Q&A's with Master Chocolatiers

Salon du Chocolat NY's workshops and "ask the experts" sessions will turn you from a foodie into a gourmet.

Holiday Shopping Pop-Ups

Shopping for exquisite and unique gifts that will enliven any holiday gathering has never been easier.

Salon du Chocolat Junior: A Family-Friendly Activity Center with Hands-On Fun!

A wondrous, interactive experience awaits chocolate lovers of all ages: play, learn, taste and discover the coveted secrets of gourmet chocolate

"We couldn't think of a better time to unveil Salon du Chocolat New York to the public, we're thrilled to celebrate World Chocolate Day by opening ticket registration worldwide," said Hervé Sedky, President, Reed Exhibitions Americas. "Our exhibitors are gearing up to present an incredible experience that is sure to be one of Salon du Chocolat's most memorable shows yet."

For more information on registering for Salon du Chocolat New York, visit www.salonduchocolatny.com

About Salon du Chocolat:

Salon du Chocolat is the world's largest event dedicated to chocolate and cocoa. Held all over the world, the event is a platform that brings together the best of the chocolate industry and consumers. Since its inception in Paris in 1995, Salon du Chocolat has held over 200 different events in 16 different countries and over 30 cities, celebrating the world's love for chocolate with over 1 million visitors each year.

About Reed Exhibitions:

Reed Exhibitions is the world's leading events business, with over 500 events in 30 countries. In 2016 Reed brought together over seven million active event participants from around the world generating billions of dollars in business. Today Reed events are held throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa and organized by 41 fully staffed offices. Reed Exhibitions serves 43 industry sectors with trade and consumer events and is part of RELX Group, a world leading provider of professional information solutions. www.reedexpo.com

SOURCE Salon du Chocolat New York