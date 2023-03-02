In Honour of Black History Month, Today Is Truly a Historic Moment

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Black Humane Society is pleased to announce 2 new global high-tech app-based lifesaving systems.

Shootings:

For Shootings, "GEORGE" is real-time communication & the replacement for 911 that will help us all feel safer in our homes, neighborhoods, communities, places of worship and in our nation.

"GEORGE" is a self-protection app system to keep the nation's students safe & offers the technology to end the dangerous & costly prank of school swatting

"GEORGE," a strong deterrent guaranteed to lower the numbers of shootings, carjackings and all other serious crimes in addition to eliminating the need for dangerous police chases.

Pets:

(PHAS) is an App based system that can locate all lost missing pets to unite with owners faster greatly reducing the number of dogs & cats killed by vehicles or stolen.

About:

African American owned, The American Black Humane Society (ABHS) is a Global Humanity, Domestic Pets & Wildlife Organization. The ABHS offers user-free lifesaving rescue technologies with global coverage for both Humanity & Best Friends. ABHS is the world's only high-tech only animal welfare organization.

"2023, Black History Month was truly historic, new technologies aimed at enhancing public safety and improving the lives of pets is certainly a positive development. It is crucial that we continue to work towards creating a safer and more just society for all, regardless of race, ethnicity, or background. The use of technology can be a powerful tool in achieving this goal." -- Ms. Sharon Lee

For additional information about ABHS & our technologies please contact Sara - [email protected]

Ms. Sharon Lee

Founder & CEO, The American Black Humane Society (ABHS)

https://www.abhsociety.org/

Ms. Mattie Scott,

Founder, Healing 4 Our Families & Our Nation

https://healing4u.org/

Mr. Rudy Corpuz Jr.

Founder, United Playaz

https://unitedplayaz.org/

Mr. Pete Marino

Tech Entrepreneur, World Ambassador,

The American Black Humane Society

Cheryl Dozier, President Government and External Affairs

The American Black Humane Society

Luan Avram, President,

The American Black Humane Society (Canada)

Media Contact:

Pete Marino

[email protected]

416-660-8805

SOURCE The American Black Humane Society