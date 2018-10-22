In House Counsel Real Estate Opens Offices in Massachusetts - Every Agent Is an Attorney

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In House Counsel Real Estate LLC is excited to announce a new concept in real estate. Every real estate broker is a licensed, experienced real estate attorney. As buyer's brokers, they only represent the interests of buyers.

Founder Howard Gold, a Wellesley Hills attorney with more than 20 years representing thousands of clients in real estate transactions, says that "buying a home can be complicated and full of danger for buyers – title and boundary issues; improper renovations and permitting, etc. We help navigate buyers through the process from start to finish - from helping buyers find the right neighborhood to negotiating a fair price. We've seen it all, so we can take buyers through it all."

At In House Counsel Real Estate:

All licensed agents are experienced real estate lawyers.

In House Counsel Real Estate only represents buyers. Because they are buyer's brokers, their loyalty is to the buyer, and only the buyer.

There is no cost to the buyer for this representation.

Everything told to In House Counsel Brokers during the home-buying process stays between the buyer and broker. They do not and cannot share this confidential information with the seller's real estate agents.

They know every aspect of the real estate buying process; the search; the neighborhoods; the inspections; zoning, etc.

They'll ensure buyers find a home that is not only perfect for them and their family but one that limits negative surprises down the road.

They are professionals and experts in negotiating a fair agreement with the seller.

They are the buyer's real estate broker, not their attorney. No attorney-client relationship is established as a result of the broker representation.

In House Counsel Real Estate now serves buyers in Wellesley, Weston, Needham and Wayland, Massachusetts. Anyone wishing to join the In House Counsel team, looking for homes in this area or who may have any questions, please contact them at info@inhousecounselrealestate.com or via text/telephone at 781-412-5050.

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

In House Counsel Real Estate website

SOURCE In House Counsel Real Estate, LLC