In-House Dental Savings Plan from Westgate Dental Care Delivers High-Quality, Affordable and Accessible Care to Seniors

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15th, open enrollment for Medicare will begin. Thousands of Illinoisians will once again face the challenge of finding the right Medicare coverage, including the need to decide between Original Medicare or Medicare Advantage plans. While the primary focus will be on medical and prescription coverage, it is important not to ignore the potential impact of dental coverage.

Westgate Dental Care

Most Medicare participants fail to understand Medicare does not include routine, preventive dental procedures that are critical to longevity and overall health. As a result, seniors must either pay for dental services completely out-of-pocket or try to find a Medicare supplement that provides high-quality, affordable and accessible dental care.

Unfortunately, this is extremely difficult. Most Medicare dental supplements are low-cost and poorly designed. In addition, these plans have very limited networks of inexperienced dentists.

"We designed our In-House Dental Savings Plan to help patients who don't have insurance enjoy similar benefits as those who do," commented Dr. Aurora Hart at Westgate Dental Care. She continued, "We give them uncomplicated access to seasoned, skilled dentists and get friendly, personalized care at a simple annual rate seniors can afford."

Furthermore, the negative impact of poor dental care on the overall health of seniors can be significant. A range of statistics tell the story:

Only 29% of seniors have dental coverage.

1 in 5 adults aged 65 or older have no natural teeth remaining, and complete tooth loss becomes twice as prevalent by age 75.

People who still have 20 or more teeth at age 70 are significantly more likely to have a longer lifespan than those with fewer teeth.

70% of adults over the age of 65 have advanced periodontitis. This is the leading cause of adult tooth loss.

In Illinois , over 1.4 million senior citizens are estimated to have periodontal disease – a disease that has been strongly linked to heart disease, Alzheimer's, diabetes, and other serious conditions.

While dental membership plans have existed for more than 20 years, most patients are unaware of this option. At the same time, ease of use and enrollment are two of the most significant benefits. Other facts to know about the In-House Dental Savings Plan at Westgate Dental Care include:

Routine preventive care, with unlimited X-rays, is included at a fixed cost of as low as $250 annually.

annually. Benefits are available immediately without any waiting period.

There are no annual limits, deductibles or co-pays.

A 15 to 30% discount is available on all other dental procedures done in the practice.

Dental implants, dentures, veneers and teeth whitening are included.

As seniors consider the benefits of the In-House Dental Savings Plan, it is important to keep a couple of dates in mind. Open enrollment for Medicare starts on October 15, 2021, and ends December 7, 2021. This is the time to drop an existing dental supplement that is not working and to enroll in a better form of coverage. Families interested in learning more should feel free to contact Westgate Dental Care via their website or by calling 847-577-7171.

