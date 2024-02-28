In Industry First: Binance Expands its VIP Invitation Program to Invite Users Trading Traditional Assets

New users can aggregate volume from up to two crypto and/or TradFi trading venues to qualify for Binance VIP status and benefits

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance today announced a new promotion for its VIP Invitation Program , offering new users trading cryptocurrencies and/or traditional assets on other platforms an even more convenient gateway to become a Binance VIP by aggregating their spot or futures trading volume on both cryptocurrencies and traditional assets from up to two trading venues.

This is the first such program offered by a major cryptocurrency exchange to cater to high-volume traders of traditional assets. New users with a 30-day aggregate spot or futures trading volume in cryptocurrencies and/or traditional assets that is equivalent to the respective trading volume requirements in the Binance VIP Program are invited to participate. Eligible users will be instantly upgraded to one VIP level higher than what their trading volumes on other exchange(s) will qualify them for on Binance for two months, and may qualify for additional VIP upgrades and benefits by meeting select requirements.

The Binance VIP Program is designed to optimize the trading experience for high-volume users through a wide range of exclusive benefits and privileges, including highly-competitive VIP fee structures and discounts, bespoke solutions, customized and flexible trading configurations, and exclusive invitations to private industry campaigns and events.

Binance VIP users receive dedicated key account coverage and are supported by Binance's VIP team comprising crypto native specialists and TradFi experts who have combined decades of industry-leading experience servicing high-volume clients.

Catherine Chen, Head of Binance VIP & Institutional commented, "As cryptocurrencies continue to gain acceptance, we are committed to bringing the best-in-class experience for high-volume and sophisticated users. The successful listing of bitcoin spot ETFs and their inflows not only demonstrates that there is clear market demand for cryptocurrencies, it also shows any gap between traditional and digital assets is closing. Our global VIP and Institutional team made up of TradFi and crypto specialists have expertise catering to the needs of VIP users and delivering white-glove and end-to-end service. In our latest VIP Invitation program expansion, we aim to help high-volume users of traditional assets platforms reduce their entry barriers to cryptocurrencies."

In November, Binance successfully initiated and executed a first-of-its-kind banking triparty arrangement in the crypto industry, enabling institutional investors to hold their trading collateral in fiat with a third-party banking partner. This is a risk management solution that addresses counterparty concern for all institutional investors in the industry, and it replicates a framework common in traditional financial markets, allowing investors to better manage risk and scale their crypto-asset allocation. Binance's latest VIP Invitation Program promotion reinforces the largest crypto exchange's position to bridge the traditional and digital asset markets and welcome a new wave of institutional and high-volume investors.

Interested users can learn more about the new VIP Invitation Program Promotion here . For more information about Binance VIP, please visit https://www.binanceinstitutional.com .

