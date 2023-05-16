In it to Win it: Shelton Resident to compete in Mrs. Connecticut America Pageant in Stamford on June 4th

SHELTON, Conn., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liza Lee Ginoni-Gambino, a local Shelton resident and lifelong resident of Connecticut has been selected to participate in the Mrs. Connecticut America Pageant on June 4, 2023, at the Hilton Stamford Hotel & Executive Meeting Center. Liza will be competing with other women throughout CT for the title and crown to represent her state at the National Mrs. America Pageant held in Las Vegas, Nevada in August of this year.

The Mrs. Connecticut Pageant incorporates a panel-style interview with five judges which counts for 50% of the participant's score. The contestants will also be judged in an evening gown, swimsuit, and a final question encompassing being a wife in today's world.

Liza is excited to be a part of such a wonderful event that will allow her to show her love and her light unto women, young and old, that beauty is about loving yourself and being strong. When Liza was asked why she was doing the Pageant, she simply said, "I am inspired to do this pageant to empower others to dig deep and truly love themselves enough to see their own beauty; to feel like you are enough in this crazy world. And to find their peace. In my profession as a fitness trainer and nutritionist, I empower others to be strong in mind and strong in body. This plays a big part in who I am today as a mom, a wife, a friend, and almost a 50-year-old woman. I inspire others to lead healthy lifestyles and know that they can heal their bodies from injuries, health conditions, and ailments. I have always said...It's not about having a 6-pack or a perfect body. It is about being strong.... strong enough to fight the battles in life and to truly LOVE YOURSELF."

Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-state-pageant-for-mrs-ct-ri-america-miss-ct-ri-for-america-tickets-631251940547?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

About Liza Lee Ginoni-Gambino

Liza is married and has two teenage daughters. She is a fitness trainer specializing in Pilates with a focus on healing the body while strengthening the spine and core. She currently works for the Club Pilates franchise studios in the local area for over five years and at CT Fitness Pros in Shelton. She has been teaching fitness classes for over 21 years. She attended Saint Joseph High School in Trumbull and continued to Eastern Connecticut State University and obtained her BS in Business with a concentration in Marketing. She worked in Advertising & Sales for ten years in the newspaper/magazine field working for such companies as The Connecticut Post, The New Haven Register, and Travelware Magazine. While working in sales, Liza also attended the University of Bridgeport for the Master's Program in Human Nutrition. A couple of years later in 2001, she had a life-threatening surgery, which in turn shifted her career path to fitness. She hung up her high heel shoes for a pair of Nike's. Her first focus became rehabbing herself which transformed into 21 years of helping others heal their bodies. Even when Covid hit in 2020, Liza began virtual training which she continues today so that her friends, family, neighbors, and clients could still be able to continue their workout journey.

Her children, which are 16 and 19, have been an enormous part of Liza's life and journey. She has been an active volunteer in all the schools her daughters attended from pre-school to high school. She began a wellness program along with the school director as Wellness President at Susanna Wesley School and was an active volunteer in all schools in the PTO, as a Room Parent, and overall volunteer at school events, field trips, and classroom gatherings. She was also a volunteer for the Girl Scouts of America for her daughters throughout elementary school. Liza also ran a mother's group with another local woman with over 100 members at the same time. Lastly, she is currently on the cheer board for Shelton High School for the past six years. Her life is her children and bringing health and wellness to them is a priority. Both children have been competitive athletes since they were five years old. Her oldest is competing in her first fitness bodybuilding show in June and her younger daughter was nominated as Cheer Captain for the 2023-2024 season. Liza also donates blood to the Red Cross every 59 days. Due to the surgery that almost ended her life, she decided that there were many donors that enabled her to stay alive, therefore she donates to help save the lives of those who need her donation. She is a Red Cross advocate and encourages others to donate.

Liza's decision to compete in the pageant was just recent. A good friend and professional make-up artist, Kristina Foreman of makemakeup.com approached Liza about the upcoming pageant about a week ago. Liza has worked with Kristina in the past on several projects. You can see her featured at makeupmakeup.com/services. Kristina had just recently worked professionally with the local director of the Connecticut chapter of the Mrs. America pageant, Tracy Brank. Tracy is a Professional Model, Entrepreneur, and the current Director of the Mrs. CT & RI America/American/Miss CT & RI for America Strong at Mrs. America Presents. She reached out to Liza for Kristina thought she would be a strong candidate for the local pageant in June. Liza was hesitant to get involved because she had just undergone surgery a few days earlier and was recently diagnosed with a heart condition that is rare for someone so healthy and active. Liza decided that this was a sign to help others in her quest for fitness and overall wellness in the body, mind, and soul.

Support

Liza is looking to the community for support in her journey at the local level and even more so if she continues to compete for the national title in Las Vegas. Individuals, businesses, and private organizations looking to sponsor Liza on this journey are encouraged to contact her at: [email protected] and at 203.922.2662. Local businesses are encouraged to reach out for all things beauty! Sponsors will be advertised on social media as well as in the Pageant Program at the event. Donations can also be made directly to Liza via Venmo @ctfitnesspros

