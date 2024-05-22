In Its Continued Partnership with UEFA, PepsiCo Leads the Charge Towards a More Sustainable 2024 UEFA Champions League Final

Pepsi Reuse & Reward Program at Champions Festival locations



Pepsi is proud to be a part of this year's UEFA Champions Festival – a public celebration across London that will offer great concessions, live entertainment and immersive experiences to thousands of fans before, during and after the match. To help reduce packaging waste produced at the Festival, four of the five UEFA Champions Festival locations – Trafalgar Square, Potters Fields Park, Regent Street, and Somerset House – will have dedicated Pepsi recycling infrastructure for fans to return their cups and recycle their cans, along with a roaming Pepsi team to assist and encourage fans to dispose of their packaging appropriately.

At the Potters Fields Park location, all Pepsi fountain drinks will be served in reusable cups through a new partnership with reusable cup provider, Event Cup Solutions. Two of the UEFA Champions Festival sites, Trafalgar Square and Potters Fields Park, will feature gamified experiences that reward fans who return their reusable cups or cans (cups only at Potters Field Park) to the Pepsi branded vending machines.

Fans at Trafalgar Square and Potters Fields Park are invited to participate by:

Buying a beverage in a reusable cup or can (depending on location). Returning the cup or can to the Pepsi branded vending machine on site. Playing a digital gamified experience to score special prizes, including custom UEFA Champions League merchandise and UEFA Champions League match balls, with one grand prize winner receiving a trip to next year's final at Munich Stadium.

Additionally, fans can find a voting bin activation at Potters Fields Park, encouraging them to vote for their favourite UEFA Champions League Final team after they have returned their cup.

The above initiatives speak to research uncovered from PepsiCo's 2023 Recycling in Action Study, which found that a lack of understanding and incentive creates inaction. This year, PepsiCo is proud to pilot sustainability efforts that prioritise ease-of-use solutions making it simple, fun and engaging for fans who can win exciting rewards.

Rockstar Energy Brings the Power at The Friday Night Show with Kinetic Dance Floor

To give fans the unparalleled and unmissable music experiences they crave, Rockstar Energy is bringing back the Friday Night Show on May 31. For the first time, the brand is partnering with UK technology start-up Pavegen to install an energy-generating, kinetic dance floor at the highly anticipated Rudimental show in Trafalgar Square. The interactive brand experience converts attendees into active participants, as the energy they generate will help power Rudimental's microphone and DJ booth. As concertgoers move across the Pavegen dance floor, the weight from their footsteps will cause the generators to vertically displace in order to generate electricity.

The one-of-a-kind concert will unite football fans and music lovers alike for one unforgettable night. Following the show, Rockstar Energy Drink will continue its partnership with Pavegen into the future as the kinetic energy dance floor will be repurposed for further use, together sustainably fuelling and powering a summer of music experiences.

"What better way to inspire individual engagement in simple sustainable practices – at a mass scale – than at the most popular and prestigious football final in the world? Our sustainability efforts at the UEFA Champions League this year are designed to educate, motivate and reward fans to make positive change in simple ways through Pepsi and Rockstar Energy-led experiences that add to the fun. What we learn will be used to help us create engaging sustainable experiences that can be adopted by large-scale sporting events around the world," said Mark Kirkham, PepsiCo's Chief Marketing Officer, International Beverages.

"It is fantastic to see PepsiCo leveraging the UEFA Champions League final to engage fans in sustainable practices at various touchpoints of the event. Collaboration with PepsiCo allows us to make positive strides towards goals set out in UEFA's Football Sustainability Strategy 2030, and our hope is that the work we are doing with PepsiCo inspires football fans and brands alike to use the power of football and its fans to drive important societal change," said Guillaume Sabran, UEFA Head of Sponsorship and Licensing.

The sustainability efforts at this year's UEFA Champions League Final continue to work towards PepsiCo's strategic end-to-end transformation PepsiCo Positive (pep+), which puts sustainability at the center of how PepsiCo creates value and growth. 2024 marks PepsiCo's ninth year as a UEFA partner, and the first year of PepsiCo's renewed sponsorship of UEFA Champions League for the 2024–2027 cycle.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on X (Twitter) , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About UEFA

UEFA is the governing body of European football and a not-for-profit organisation which supports and ensures the world's most popular sport continues to thrive at all levels across its 55 member associations. As part of its commitment, UEFA invests 97% of its revenue in football-related activities, projects and initiatives that ensure the continued development of the men's and women's professional game as well as youth, grassroots and futsal.

Visit UEFA.com for more information about the organization, its numerous activities, programs and campaigns, and follow UEFA on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

