In Just 8 Months, YourHomeHub Powered by MooveGuru Has Already Sold Out 26 States and 28 Regional Territories. And It's Just Getting Started

First ever prop tech franchise is making waves with a creative, targeted sales approach the real estate community can't get enough of

ATLANTA, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2021, a likely source emerged with the first ever property tech franchise—MooveGuru. Through its automated data capture and delivery platforms, MooveGuru has been perfecting the consumer experience during the moving process. In January, the robust platform announced extended support for consumers with services throughout the homeownership lifecycle with a franchise model aimed at real estate service providers in brokerage, title and mortgage.

Franchises have been selling faster than homes in red-hot housing markets.

To date, MooveGuru has sold 28 regional proptech franchise territories, selling out 26 states in the process.

"No doubt, our experience and trust in the real estate community and a focused approach in identifying them as a target franchise audience has played a role in the rapid success of initial franchise sales," said Scott Oakley, CEO of MooveGuru. "While a lot of franchises take the approach that anyone can be their own boss, with our organization we've emphasized the value of additional revenue streams for real estate professionals and it's paying off. We've created a buzz the real estate community can't get enough of. It's why we've sold more than half of the states in the U.S. in less than a year."

The MooveGuru franchise enables franchisees to deliver a home ownership portal called YourHomeHub that allows homeowners to gain access to preferred local services at a discount. The success comes from being local. YourHomeHub, is the first consumer portal that is "Everything Home," meaning it allows homeowners to manage both the financial details and physical elements of their home.

Consumers can monitor extensive information about their home and local market conditions, store important documents, generate accurate estimates for home repairs and find a local contractor for over 1,000 different home service categories. Each YourHomeHub is sponsored by local real estate brands, driving top of mind marketing and revenue from consumer purchases. The platform, provided by real estate professionals, gives a powerful homeowner resource to their customers.

"We have expanded our franchise coverage area to 26 states in eight months—this is unprecedented in the franchise industry," said Kathleen Kuhn, President of MooveGuru, who brings more than three decades in the home services franchise industry to the organization. "While there are still opportunities in some major markets, the window is closing for those looking to be regional territory owners."

Opportunities are still available for ownership in key markets such as Nevada, New Jersey and Illinois.

Franchise owners' trend towards real estate brokerages who have experience with operating affiliate companies, followed by mortgage and title companies. Mortgage brokers typically partner with their top real estate agents for co-branding and split the opportunity fifty-fifty for RESPA compliance. Title companies are offering the service on all their title closings. The franchise pays 10-20 percent of net subscription to franchise owners. The more subscriptions to YourHomeHub and the more leads generated for service pros, the more the franchise owner makes.

Recent regional owners include owners in real estate brands such as RE/MAX, Keller Williams, EXP, ERA and also include owners in mortgage and title.

To learn more about a Your Home Hub Franchise and available territories, please email [email protected] or visit yourhomehub.com .

About MooveGuru

MooveGuru Inc. is based in Roswell, GA. In 2016 the company launched a free mover engagement program to real estate agents and brokers with the idea of connecting home buyers and sellers to convenience and savings on moving services. Using just-in-time delivery through artificial intelligence algorithms, MooveGuru Inc. ensures consumers receive agent-branded savings and convenience from national and local retailers and utility connections as they step through the relocation process. Today, more than 2,000 brokerages, 316,000 agents, and millions of homeowners are connected to the MooveGuru and YourHomeHub platforms.

Learn more at MooveGuru.com .

Media Contact:

Bob Spoerl

(773) 453-2444

[email protected]

SOURCE YourHomeHub