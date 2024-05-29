In just one year, First Home Mortgage's First Home Dream Program achieves a remarkable milestone, surpassing $500k in down payment and closing cost assistance

Helping Prospective Homebuyers Achieve Their Homeownership Dreams

BALTIMORE, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Home Mortgage is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to make homeownership more accessible and affordable: our First Home Dream Program has provided over $500,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance to eligible homebuyers within its first year.

With the First Home Dream Program, eligible homebuyers can receive up to $3,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance. This initiative is designed to alleviate the financial burden, which can be a major obstacle for many prospective homebuyers in today's competitive housing market.

"We understand the homeownership journey might seem daunting, especially for those encountering financial hurdles. However, we're here to support our homebuyers and make the process smoother and more attainable," explained James Baublitz, VP of Capital Markets at First Home Mortgage. "Through the First Home Dream Program, our aim is to alleviate this stress by offering crucial financial assistance. The program's reception has been exceedingly positive, with substantial support provided since its inception. This milestone underscores our dedication to bolstering local communities and empowering families to realize their homeownership aspirations."

Alongside the First Home Dream Program, First Home Mortgage has, and will persist in providing, additional initiatives for qualifying homebuyers. These endeavors underscore our broader dedication to ensuring homeownership is accessible to a diverse range of individuals and families.

"At First Home Mortgage, we believe in empowering our clients through financial support and expert guidance," added Tim Whittier, President at First Home Mortgage. "Our dedicated team is always ready to assist homebuyers through every step of the process, ensuring a smooth and informed homebuying experience."

Prospective homebuyers interested in learning more about the First Home Dream Program and determining their eligibility are encouraged to contact one of our experienced loan officers.

About First Home Mortgage:

First Home Mortgage is a licensed, full-service, residential lender, with a deep bench of dedicated loan officers who guide borrowers throughout the entire mortgage process and offer continued support long after a loan has closed. We are committed to delivering exceptional customer service that not only fulfills goals but exceeds expectations.

Founded in 1990 with two offices and a handful of employees, First Home Mortgage has since grown into a financial institution of 29 offices serving 21 states in the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic, and Southern regions. First Home Mortgage was recognized by the Scotsman Guide in 2023 as a top 50 lender nationally by total volume.

For more information and company news visit firsthome.com/about-us

SOURCE First Home Mortgage