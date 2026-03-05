In Just Six Months, IDD Navigator Connects Tens of Thousands of Illinoisans With Trusted Disability Resources

Free statewide platform reaches over 75,000 viewers, helping families navigate services with ease

PALATINE, Ill., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first six months, IDD Navigator has become a trusted resource for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families across Illinois. Since its launch, the free, public platform has connected more than 28,000 users and 75,000 viewers to reliable information and services - underscoring the strong demand for clearer guidance and a single, centralized source of support.

For many families and self-advocates, finding the right services can be confusing and time-consuming. Information is often scattered across agencies, organizations, and websites, making it difficult to know where to begin. IDD Navigator was created to change that – offering a single platform where people can explore services and resources with greater clarity and confidence.

"For so many families, knowing where to start is one of the hardest parts. IDD Navigator was built to make that first step clearer, and it's encouraging to see how many people are already finding it useful," said Samantha Alloway, Executive Director at The Arc of Illinois.

When people can find clear, reliable information more easily, they are better positioned to connect with the services that meet their needs. As IDD Navigator continues to grow, the focus remains on learning from users, strengthening accessibility, and supporting a more connected system of care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities across Illinois.

About IDD Navigator

IDD Navigator was developed by Little City Foundation, a nonprofit organization serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, with funding from the Coleman Foundation, a longtime supporter of community-based solutions that improve quality of life.

To learn more, visit IDD Navigator online, where users can also sign up for the platform's newsletter. Additional conversations about the tool and its impact can be found on Little City Foundation's podcast, Little City, Big Voices.

SOURCE IDD Navigator