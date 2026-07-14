Results from Edison Research reveal increased willingness to purchase AI-narrated

audiobooks, signaling a shift in market readiness

PORTLAND, Ore., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Spoken, the AI Audiobook Company™, released a groundbreaking independent research study conducted by Edison Research at SSRS showing that Spoken's multi-cast narration outperforms conventional human narration in engagement, favorability, and perceived quality. The study focused on character-driven fiction – the most prevalent category in today's audiobook market–marking a pivotal moment for the use of AI in the publishing industry.

In largest study of its kind, U.S. fiction audiobook consumers rate Spoken Multi-Cast higher than human narration. While only 31% of listeners said they'd be likely to listen to an AI audiobook at the start of the survey, after hearing an excerpt, 65% said they'd be likely to listen to an audiobook narrated using Spoken Multi-Cast™.

The study randomized over 1,000 adult U.S. fiction audiobook listeners into two blinded cohorts, each experiencing samples of a new sci-fi thriller as either a professional, single-narrator human production, or an unedited, one-click Spoken Multi-Cast™ narration. As industry stakeholders increasingly explore AI narration to meet the surging demand for immersive storytelling, this research offers the first large-scale look at how consumers respond to AI technology integrating distinct voices for each speaking character, a format historically reserved for full-cast human productions.

"Up to now, we'd only measured consumers' opinions on the concept of AI narration," said Megan Lazovick, vice president of Edison Research. "For the first time, we were able to measure real-time reactions to excerpts from an actual audiobook. Would there be a difference in acceptance between AI narration and human? What about listeners' willingness to listen or purchase? Could they distinguish the AI version from human? What we found was a clear signal that quality matters, no matter how the narration is produced, and listeners are open to whatever improves their experience."

Spoken CEO Phil Marshall added that this data confirms what he's believed since founding Spoken: "As an audio-only reader myself, getting lost in the story is what matters most. At the end of the day, what readers want will drive decisions in the industry. High-quality, multi-cast narration is what readers want, and a less expensive, one-click solution is what authors and publishers want. With Spoken's unique, patent-pending approach to layering multi-character scenes, we are able to deliver on that promise with an immersive audiobook experience that readers will pay for."

Key Findings

Superior performance for multi-character stories: In direct comparison, Spoken Multi-Cast ™ achieved higher ratings than human narration in overall favorability (61% vs. 53%), perceived quality of narration (66% vs. 60%), and overall engagement (58% vs. 49%) for character-driven stories. For exposition without multiple characters, the human narrator was rated higher.

In direct comparison, Spoken Multi-Cast achieved higher ratings than human narration in overall favorability (61% vs. 53%), perceived quality of narration (66% vs. 60%), and overall engagement (58% vs. 49%) for character-driven stories. For exposition without multiple characters, the human narrator was rated higher. Hearing is believing: While only 31% of listeners said they'd be likely to listen to an AI audiobook at the start of the survey, after hearing an excerpt, 65% – more than double – said they'd be likely to listen to an audiobook narrated using Spoken Multi-Cast ™ .

While only 31% of listeners said they'd be likely to listen to an AI audiobook at the start of the survey, after hearing an excerpt, 65% – more than double – said they'd be likely to listen to an audiobook narrated using Spoken Multi-Cast . They can't tell the difference: 61% of those who heard the Spoken version thought it was human, while 65% thought the human was human.

61% of those who heard the Spoken version thought it was human, while 65% thought the human was human. Listeners are equally likely to buy AI audiobooks: Purchase intent for audiobooks featuring Spoken Multi-Cast ™ narration (46%) is statistically comparable to that of human-narrated works (49%). This is true after they learned it was AI, suggesting no commercial barrier to adoption.

Purchase intent for audiobooks featuring Spoken Multi-Cast narration (46%) is statistically comparable to that of human-narrated works (49%). This is true they learned it was AI, suggesting no commercial barrier to adoption. Frequent listeners gravitate to multi-cast: 81% of frequent audiobook listeners are interested in hearing distinct voices for each character, with 51% being very interested.

81% of frequent audiobook listeners are interested in hearing distinct voices for each character, with 51% being very interested. Quality and immersiveness are more important than cost and celebrity: The top factors increasing likelihood of listening to AI-narrated audiobooks were improved quality, greater immersion, and using multiple character voices, not hearing a celebrity voice.

These findings arrive at an important time for the audiobook industry. The global audiobook market has experienced double-digit growth for many years and is projected to surpass $35 billion by 2030 (Grand View Research), yet production is constrained by the cost and logistics of studio recording and audio production. Spoken's multi-cast technology was built to close that gap, moving AI narration beyond the flat, uncanny performances that have limited consumer trust in synthetic voice. This research suggests that listeners not only accept AI narration but prefer it when it delivers a more engaging experience. The combination of expanded production capacity and demonstrated listener preference signals a new benchmark for what audiobook narration can be.

About the Survey Methodology

More than 1,000 U.S. fiction audiobook listeners were randomly assigned audiobook excerpts using human narration or Spoken Multi-Cast™ AI narration and were asked a series of follow-up questions. The data was weighted to match the demographics of audiobook consumers as established by The Infinite Dial 2026 by Edison Research at SSRS and SiriusXM Media. Each treatment group was also weighted to match each other by age, gender, ethnicity, and interest in Sci-Fi/Fantasy audiobooks.

For more information and to hear the samples examined in the survey, visit https://spoken.press/edisonsurvey. To try Spoken for yourself, go to https://www.spoken.press/.

About Spoken

Spoken, the AI Audiobook Company™, enables authors and publishers to create immersive, multi-voice audiobooks at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional production. Purpose-built for storytelling, Spoken Multi-Cast™ layers proprietary agentic AI with emotionally nuanced voice synthesis to deliver high-quality, character-driven performances. Authors can choose from custom AI-generated voices crafted exclusively for their characters or AI-cloned voices from professional narrators, each of whom gets paid with every use. Spoken's mission is to help storytellers tell stories in ways never before possible. Learn more at www.spoken.press.

About Edison Research at SSRS

Edison Research at SSRS conducts survey research and provides strategic information to a broad array of clients worldwide, having conducted research in 66 countries. Edison Research's The Infinite Dial® series has been the survey of record for digital audio, social media, podcasting, smart speakers, and other media-related technologies since 1998. The company's Share of Ear® survey is the only single-source measure of all audio in the U.S. Edison Research is the leading podcast research company in the world, producing the only survey-based data on podcast listening in the U.S., Edison Podcast Metrics, and has conducted research for many companies in the space.

SOURCE Spoken Inc.