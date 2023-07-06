In Latin America the Data Center Support Infrastructure Investment to Cross $1.86 Billion by 2028; Ascenty, Equinix, HostDime, ODATA, & Scala Data Centers are the Major Contributors - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Latin America data center market will grow at a CAGR of 8.14% during 2022-2028.

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3899

Latin America Data Center Market Landscape Report by Arizton

The rise in coverage of 5G and its deployment in the region will attract more edge data center investment across the region. The deployment of submarine cables, such as the Caribbean Express (CX cable) and Firmina cable, will help the region to establish a better connection with the rest of the world. Regional governments initiate several schemes and incentives to attract data center investments. A free trade zone (FTZ) is introduced in Columbia. Similarly, Patagonia is an emerging data center hub in Chile, as the government plans tax incentives to develop data centers.

Major contributors to green data center development include Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Paraguay, wherein data center operators and governments work on adopting renewable energy and other measures. Ascenty, Equinix, HostDime, ODATA, Quantico, Scala Data Centers, Telmex, and Tigo Business are the colocation service providers major contributors to the Latin America data center market's growth.

Latin America Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (Investment) USD 8.81 Billion (2028) Market Size (Area) 1.21 million sq. Feet (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 247.1 MW (2028) CAGR Investment (2022-2028) 8.14 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Facility Type, Infrastructure, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Techniques, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography Geographic Analysis Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and Rest of Latin America) Market Dynamics · Adoption of Cloud · Increased Tax Incentives · Increased Deployment of Submarine Cables · Development of Digital Economy

Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3899

Market Opportunities & Trends

5G is already launched in Mexico , Brazil , and Chile , while Columbia and Argentina are running tests for 5G technology. The growth of this technology will influence the network as it will increase the amount of data processed within the servers.

, , and , while and are running tests for 5G technology. The growth of this technology will influence the network as it will increase the amount of data processed within the servers. In September 2022 , UOL formed Edge UOL and announced a collaboration with DigitalBridge's Scala Data Centers and AWS to explore the opportunity for edge computing.

, UOL formed Edge UOL and announced a collaboration with DigitalBridge's Scala Data Centers and AWS to explore the opportunity for edge computing. Latin American countries identify the benefit of using DCIM systems to monitor and automate their new data centers to overcome potential future challenges. Most vendors that provide power infrastructure invest in software systems, such as StruxureWare from Schneider Electric, Trellis from Vertiv, and the Ability Automation platform from ABB, that track power infrastructure.

Ascenty's data centers are equipped with automation solutions, where support infrastructure is monitored continuously to reduce outages due to power and equipment failures. ODATA is also equipped with monitoring solutions: ITSM and BMS systems.

Customize Your Report Now:

If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3899

Geographical Insights

Brazil is the leading data center market in Latin America , with more than 45% of investments in the region due to the growth in internet penetration and adoption of cloud-based services by businesses in the country.

is the leading data center market in , with more than 45% of investments in the region due to the growth in internet penetration and adoption of cloud-based services by businesses in the country. Mexico has several SEZs that provide multiple benefits to investors, such as corporate tax exemption, import and export tax exemptions, and support for local labor recruitment. The country has seven existing submarine cables that connect Mexico with other Latin American countries and the US.

has several SEZs that provide multiple benefits to investors, such as corporate tax exemption, import and export tax exemptions, and support for local labor recruitment. The country has seven existing submarine cables that connect with other Latin American countries and the US. The Chilean government plans to digitalize 100% of government services in the country by 2023 as a part of its digital transformation strategy. Public services under healthcare, education, and government rapidly adopt AI and IoT to transform digitally.

Colombia is one of the emerging data center destinations in Latin America . Bogota , the capital city, is the major location for data center development and has the maximum number of data centers. Bogota is followed by Barranquilla and Cali .

is one of the emerging data center destinations in . , the capital city, is the major location for data center development and has the maximum number of data centers. is followed by Barranquilla and . In 2019, AWS bought 140 hectares across sites near Bahia Blanca, Argentina , to develop three data centers. These three sites are code-named Tango Sur, Tango Centro, and Tango Norte. In April 2021 , Millicom (Tigo) and AWS collaborated to provide cloud-based services across other Latin American countries.

Buy the Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/latin-america-data-center-market-analysis

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% of customization

Segmentation Analysis

A multi-cloud strategy is adopting multiple cloud services from single or multiple vendors operating in the Latin America data center market – for instance, using Amazon Web Services for application workloads and Microsoft Azure for enterprise databases.

data center market – for instance, using Amazon Web Services for application workloads and Microsoft Azure for enterprise databases. The higher rack power density, powerful infrastructure, and increase in high-performance computing led to innovations by vendors in new designs and types of racks.

Vendors in the Latin America data center market continuously innovate with UPS solutions to increase efficiency and reduce costs. There is increased interest in facilities procuring more than 750 kVA UPS systems.

data center market continuously innovate with UPS solutions to increase efficiency and reduce costs. There is increased interest in facilities procuring more than 750 kVA UPS systems. The introduction of hydrogen fuel cells and natural gas-based fire suppression systems will lead to a reduction in water consumption levels. It will help operators to increase the sustainability and efficiency of data centers.

Market Segmentation

Facility Type

Colocation & Hyperscale Self-Built Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM

Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile



Colombia



Rest of Latin America

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:

Latin America Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

Latin America Data Center Storage Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

Latin America Green Data Center Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027

Latin America Data Center Server Market - Industry Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027

Table of Content

ABOUT ARIZTON

ABOUT OUR DATA CENTER CAPABILITIES

WHAT'S INCLUDED

SEGMENTS INCLUDED

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

MARKET AT GLANCE

PREMIUM INSIGHTS

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

MARKET DYNAMICS

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

MARKET RESTRAINTS

SITE SELECTION CRITERIA

FACILITY TYPE SEGMENTATION

COLOCATION & HYPERSCALE SELF-BUILT DATA CENTERS

ENTERPRISE DATA CENTERS

INFRASTRUCTURE SEGMENTATION

IT INFRASTRUCTURE

ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

COOLING SYSTEMS

COOLING TECHNIQUES

GENERAL CONSTRUCTION

TIER STANDARDS SEGMENTATION

GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION

LATIN AMERICA

MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS

DATA CENTER MARKET BY INVESTMENT

DATA CENTER MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE

DATA CENTER MARKET BY AREA

DATA CENTER MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY

DATA CENTER MARKET BY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE

DATA CENTER MARKET BY IT INFRASTRUCTURE

BRAZIL

KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS

MARKET BY INVESTMENT

KEY SEZS, DEVELOPMENTS AND LAND PRICING

MARKET BY AREA

POWER PRICING & RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION

MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY

KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION

MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE

MEXICO

KEY HIGHLIGHTS & INVESTMENTS

MARKET BY INVESTMENT

KEY DEVELOPMENT AND LAND PRICING

MARKET BY AREA

POWER PRICING & RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION

MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY

KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION

MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE

CHILE

KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS

MARKET BY INVESTMENT

KEY DEVELOPMENT AND KEY SEZS

MARKET BY AREA

POWER PRICING & RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION

MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY

KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION

MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE

COLOMBIA

KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS

MARKET BY INVESTMENT

KEY SEZS AND INVESTMENT COST

MARKET BY AREA

POWER PRICING & RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION

MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY

KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION

MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS

MARKET BY INVESTMENT

KEY SEZS, LAND ACQUISITION & DEVELOPMENT

MARKET BY AREA

POWER CAPACITY ADDITION & RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION

MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY

KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION

MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE

MARKET PARTICIPANTS

IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

DATA CENTER CONTRACTORS & SUBCONTRACTORS

DATA CENTER INVESTORS

NEW ENTRANTS

QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

APPENDIX

ABBREVIATIONS

DEFINITIONS

SEGMENTAL COVERAGE

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

Customer Satisfaction 24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

availability – we are always there when you need us 200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report 80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry 100% more data and analysis

more data and analysis 1500+ reports published till date

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: [email protected]

Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us

Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog

Website: https://www.arizton.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2148223/LatAm_Data_Center_Market_Landscape.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence