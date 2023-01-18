In Liaocheng, Shandong Province, you can have a different experience of the Spring Festival

LIAOCHENG, China, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Information Office of Liaocheng Municipal Government. With the arrival of the Spring Festival in the Year of the Rabbit, Liaocheng has become more and more lively, shopping on the "Yellow River Bazaar", buying foods and special snacks for New Year. After the Laba Rice Porridge Festival, the taste of the New Year will become stronger.

On January 9, the "Yellow River Bazaar" in Dong-e County, Liaocheng, Shandong Province was very busy. People from all over the county went to the bazaar, tasted delicious food, and bought New Year's goods, looking for the New Year's flavor hidden in the bazaar. Spring Festival couplets, dried fruits, clothes and hats, vegetables, fruits, meat, seafood, free range eggs and other commodities are all in a wide variety. When going around the bazaar, villagers can always buy cheap and cheerful "New Year goods".

Putting up Spring Festival couplets and buying "Fu" characters are the traditional customs of Chinese New Year. Steamed flower cakes and dumplings are indispensable traditional delicacies for Chinese New Year. As the Spring Festival approaches, every family begins to fry lotus root sandwich, steam crispy meat, buy food and prepare a sumptuous feast. People are jubilantly preparing for the Chinese New Year.

The intangible heritage highlights in the Year of the Rabbit. As the new year approaches, Dough figurines (national intangible cultural heritage Langzhuang dough figurine project) artists in Langzhuang Village, Bei Guantao Town, Guanxian County, Liaocheng, Shandong Province, China welcome the arrival of the Spring Festival by creating cute and lifelike dough figurines rabbits.

During the Spring Festival, Liaocheng also launches various tourism products to create a festive and peaceful holiday atmosphere. Dong-e E-jiao City held the activity of "celebrating the New Year in Shandong Time-honored Ejiao City", which combined with the activities of intangible cultural heritage skill displays, such as writing "Fu" characters, sending Spring Festival couplets, cutting window flowers, etc., to create an atmosphere to encourage shopping and celebrating the New Year.

SOURCE Information Office of Liaocheng Municipal Government