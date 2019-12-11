In-line UV-Vis Spectroscopy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By End-use And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

In-line UV-Vis Spectroscopy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Color Measurement), By End-use (Painting & Coating, Chemical, Plastics, Pharmaceutical, Food Industry), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026

The global in-line UV-vis spectroscopy market size is expected to reach USD 420.55 million by 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.57%. Notable technological advancements in the UV-Vis spectroscopic method have accelerated the in-line monitoring of compounds using UV-Vis-spectrometry across various fields, such as environmental monitoring, materials science, pharmaceutical research, and agriculture. The introduction of advanced solutions such as enhanced silicon and InGaAs detectors & Light-emitting Diode (LED) sources have supported the adoption of this UV-Vis Spectroscopy technique, thereby driving the market.



A considerable number of research activities are conducted to evaluate the performance of spectrometry using in-line measurements across various applications. For example, in January 2017, an article was published that demonstrated the implementation of in-line UV-Vis spectroscopy for monitoring & improving Cleaning-in-Place (CIP) of whey filtration plants.



Furthermore, well-established global companies in the cosmetics, beverages, and food industry demand higher standards and lower tolerance limits from the manufacturers. The expanding specifications in product quality measurements are anticipated to accelerated innovations in the market during the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• In-line UV-Vis spectroscopy market for color measurement accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018

• A large number of operating suppliers and high penetration of products in this segment have resulted in the dominance of this segment

• Measurement of chemical concentration also accounted for a significant revenue share

• The growing use of products in pharmaceutical development and API testing processes is driving the growth of this segment

• In the current scenario, penetration of this technology is less; however, expanding applications in multiple end-use settings are anticipated to spur the revenue

• This form of UV-Vis spectroscopy marked its major usage in chemical industry and painting & coating industry

• High use of spectroscopy for monitoring of wet chemical processes has boosted the revenue growth in the chemical industry

• North America dominated the 2018 revenue share owing to the presence of highly regulated industries in the U.S.

• Growing demand for robust technologies in the highly regulated industries has contributed to the dominance of this region

• Rising adoption of spectroscopy service in countries like India, Singapore, and South Korea is expected to drive the Asia Pacific market at a lucrative CAGR

• Companies operating in the space include Endress+Hauser Management AG; ColVisTec AG Inc.; X-Rite, Advanced Vision Technology Ltd Applied Analytics, Inc.; Color Consult; AMETEK, Inc.; Hunter Associates Laboratory, Inc.; Uniqsis Ltd; Kemtrak AB; Guided Wave, Inc.; and Equitech Int'l Corporation



