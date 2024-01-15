In Los Angeles, a New School Fair Celebration and an Array of School Choices

National School Choice Week

15 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A first-of-its-kind Los Angeles school fair will bring parents, students, educators, and business leaders together to celebrate public school choice on Saturday, Jan. 20. With face painting, free snacks, and more than a dozen schools and vendors to explore, the fair promises to make school searching fun for the whole family.

The school fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vista Charter Middle School. Join more than 250 Los Angeles-area community members in meeting local schools, ranging from college preparatory high schools to science academies. While parents shop K-12 schools, children can enjoy a balloon artist, a photobooth, a DJ, and more.

Resources at the fair, which is hosted by the California Policy Center and La Union de Padres, will be available in both English and Spanish. 

The fair is timed to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states, from microschooling meet-ups to landmark light-ups. Not far from Vista Charter Middle School, Los Angeles Union Station will light up in red and yellow, School Choice Week's official colors, to mark the Week.

Besides the Los Angeles school fair, the Week will feature school fairs in more than 20 U.S. cities, including Colorado Springs, Phoenix, and Atlanta.

"School choice is about giving parents access to the best TK-12 education options for their children in California," said Cecilia "Ceci" Iglesias, founder of the Parent Union and La Union de Padres. "This fair is a forum for school districts, public charter schools, homeschools to talk with students and parents about those options. Many of our students were negatively affected by the school closures, and it's clear that parents want more options. We believe that Parents are the best advocates for their child's education."

Families can learn more and RSVP for the free event at laschoolfair.com.

California Policy Center is an educational non-profit working for the prosperity of all Californians by eliminating public-sector barriers to freedom.

Vista Charter Middle School is located at 2900 W. Temple St.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

