In Major US Manufacturing Milestone, Solx and Caelux Partner to Scale Next-Gen Energy Technology

5-Year, 3-Gigawatt Partnership Commercializes Ultra-High Efficiency Solar Modules through a Fully Domestic U.S. Supply Chain

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico and BALDWIN PARK, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solx, a U.S.-based solar manufacturer, and Caelux, a U.S.-based leader in perovskite solar technology, today announced a five-year, 3-gigawatt (GW) strategic partnership and unveiled their breakthrough US-made high-performance solar module. The collaboration integrates Caelux's advanced energy-producing glass into Solx's Aurora™ platform, creating a solar module with double power generation layers (hybrid tandem), enabling increased efficiencies of 28% and delivering significantly more power than conventional silicon-only modules.

"This is a defining moment for American energy manufacturing - U.S.-made hybrid tandem is no longer a theoretical, it's now in commercialized production," said James Holmes, Co-Founder & CEO of Solx. "We've integrated Caelux's leading glass technology into our domestic manufacturing platform, engineered for gigawatt-scale production. This is how the U.S. leads again - by building the energy future at scale."

5-Year, 3 GW Partnership Commercializes Ultra-High Efficiency Solar Modules through a Fully Domestic U.S. Supply Chain Post this

From Innovation to Commercial Deployment

The partnership marks a critical landmark for U.S. energy infrastructure, transitioning Caelux's energy producing glass from the laboratory and low-volume production to giga-scale deployment. The Solx Aurora™ platform integrates Caelux's technology in place of conventional top glass bringing the ultra-high efficiency modules to market.

"Leading the market in the commercialization of double power layer modules, this partnership revolutionizes the American energy industry to meet growing energy demand," said Scott Graybeal, CEO of Caelux.



The collaboration between the two companies will meet the present-day need for speed-to-power in a world experiencing ever increasing energy growth, rising prices and fragile global supply chains. U.S. production is already underway on the module, delivering higher energy density per acre and a lower cost of power than conventional solar – positioning it as a defining energy infrastructure advancement.

Solx Aurora™ beta modules built with Caelux's energy amplifying glass technology are already confirmed for deployment in an operating domestic project with a leading U.S.-based developer. Widespread commercial volumes are expected by 2027 to the U.S. market, with a roadmap to scale to multi-gigawatt annual domestic capacity.

"Our partnership with Solx is the largest production agreement of its kind for energy producing perovskite glass in the Western Hemisphere," said Aaron Thurlow, SVP of Sales for Caelux. "While licensing has occurred in the industry, our agreement is a true production deal with volume and purchase commitments, deploying the technology to the broader market."

Building a Fully Domestic U.S. Solar Supply Chain

This partnership establishes a fully U.S.-based solar supply chain for Solx's advanced manufacturing platform to support its Aurora™ module wherein the Caelux glass technology comprises the first power generation layer and Suniva's U.S. produced solar cells make up the second power layer.

"A strong domestic supply chain is essential to America's energy future," said Matt Card, CEO of Suniva, the largest and oldest merchant solar cell manufacturer in the U.S. "This partnership demonstrates what's possible when U.S. manufacturers and technology leaders align. By supplying domestically produced solar cells into Solx's Aurora™ platform while also incorporating Caelux's Active Glass, we are strengthening domestic energy security, creating high-quality American jobs, and enabling the next generation of solar innovation."

The companies plan to continue to collaborate to domestically meet rising energy demand and cement a path forward for American energy technology leadership.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future performance, product development, and expected deployment timelines. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties.

About Solx

Solx Is a next-generation solar module manufacturer that designs, engineers, and produces high-performance, domestically made PV modules. With a 1-gigawatt manufacturing facility and headquarters In Puerto Rico, Solx Is proudly 100% domestically owned, operated, and free of foreign Interest. Solx Is committed to reshoring critical manufacturing capability while bolstering domestic energy security. For more information, please visit: www.solx-energy.com.

About Caelux

Headquartered in Baldwin Park, California, Caelux is a global leader in perovskite solar technology (an advanced crystalline structure that turns sunlight into electricity) development and manufacturing, delivering the lowest cost form of new energy generation. The company's proprietary technology transforms the top glass of solar modules into a second power generation layer, increasing energy density by up to 30% and improving LCOEs (levelized cost of electricity) by 20% or more. Through integrative design, low-cost structure, and scalable manufacturing, Caelux is unlocking a step-function advancement for the energy industry. For more information, please visit: www.caelux.com

SOURCE Solx and Caelux