In Memoriam: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Entrepreneur Carl DeSantis

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world mourns the passing of visionary entrepreneur Carl DeSantis. It is with heavy hearts that we remember his legacy that is intrinsically tied to his unwavering dedication to his family. Carl's profound commitment to his loved ones served as the guiding light of his life, shaping his every endeavor with a sense of purpose and compassion.

Carl DeSantis

As the founder of numerous successful ventures including CDS International Holdings, Inc., his entrepreneurial spirit was grounded in the values of unity, support, and togetherness that he cherished within his family. He left an indelible mark on the business, philanthropy, and culinary worlds. He was no stranger to groundbreaking achievements, and his visionary leadership transformed three competitive industries: nutrition, food, and beverage.

With an uncanny ability to discern trends from fads, he played a pivotal role in establishing Rexall Sundown as a Fortune 100 company, revolutionizing the vitamins and supplements market. The company's products, including the enduringly popular Osteo-BiFlex, continue to resonate with consumers worldwide.

At the age of 60, DeSantis embarked on a new journey after selling his iconic company, Rexall Sundown, in 2000. While retirement might have seemed like the logical step, it was clear that his innate drive to make a difference couldn't be extinguished.

His impact extended to the energy drink sector, where he was an early investor of Celsius, now the world's third-largest energy drink brand with an 8.6 percent market share. A steadfast investor, DeSantis' enduring faith and financial support during the company's highs and lows facilitated its remarkable ascent. Celsius' meteoric rise, evidenced by its noteworthy stock performance with a five-year return of 4,087.64 percent, is a testament to his foresight and determination.

During a transformative spiritual retreat in Tabasco, Mexico, DeSantis encountered the bold flavors of hot sauces and spices that left a lasting imprint on his palate. DeSantis was guided by his unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, and he partnered with local growers to create Tabañero, a one-of-a-kind blend of Habanero peppers and natural ingredients. With a singular goal in mind, DeSantis set out to craft the world's most flavorful hot sauce, and he succeeded beyond measure.

DeSantis' achievements were acknowledged by prestigious institutions, with his name gracing the Forbes Billionaires List on three occasions. His diverse entrepreneurial ventures, ranging from retail pharmacies and hotels to real estate investments and men's clothing, showcased his insatiable appetite for innovation and progress. His philanthropic endeavors were equally extraordinary, impacting children's welfare, Alzheimer's disease research, and educational institutions through the Carl Angus DeSantis Foundation.

As a major investor in South Florida's real estate landscape, DeSantis played a pivotal role in shaping the region's skyline. His visionary projects in Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Boca Raton, and Delray Beach have left an indelible legacy.

Carl DeSantis' influence as one of South Florida's most influential business leaders is underscored by his numerous accolades, including the Excalibur Award and membership in the Nova Southeastern University Business Hall of Fame. His honorary doctorate from Florida State University further solidified his stature as a titan of industry.

Carl DeSantis' passing leaves a void that cannot be filled. Yet, his enduring impact on business, philanthropy, and culinary innovation will continue to inspire generations to come. His legacy is a testament to the power of visionary thinking, tenacity, and a profound commitment to making the world a better place.

