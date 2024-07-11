"In Memory," an in-depth meditation on remembering as a creative act, features the work of 21 artists, including Ana Mendieta, René Magritte, William Kentridge, and Do Ho Suh

SALT LAKE CITY, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art announced today that twenty-one local, national, and international artists will be featured in the exhibition, In Memory. The exhibition offers an in-depth and layered meditation on remembering as a creative act and includes the work of artists using a variety of mediums, including Ana Mendieta, René Magritte, William Kentridge, and Do Ho Suh.

UMOCA's Executive Director Laura Allred Hurtado, who curated the exhibition, remarked, "Our memories shape who we are on every level, and yet, despite our deepest desire to hold on to them, they inevitably fade. In Memory explores remembering as a creative narrative act and takes an in-depth look at the work of twenty-one artists who directly or indirectly explore this idea in their work."

Roughly organized around three central themes—the document, the remnant, and the ghost—In Memory looks at the deep human need to cling tightly to our stories and experiences and the way these stories inevitably shift and fragment. To remember is not a clear and concrete act where one conjures an intact data file. Instead, the very act of remembering is to corrupt the memory itself, to remake it constantly. In this sense, remembering is a creative act.

In Memory is on view in the Main Gallery Presented by Diane & Sam Stewart through February 22, 2025.

Artists participating in the exhibition include:

Edgar Arceneaux; Hannah Baer; Edward Bateman; Rebecca Campbell; Cara Despain; Angela Ellsworth; Ryan Habermeyer; Emily Hawkins; Julia Jacquette; William Kentridge; René Magritte; Ana Mendieta; Leah Moses; Oscar Muñoz; Helga Landauer Olshvang; Daisy Paton; Dario Robleto; Dalila Sanabria; Michael Scoggins; Do Ho Suh; and Mike Womack.

