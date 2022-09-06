In Memory of Basir Amin and Afrid Haider, The Amin Foundation Was Created

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 28th 2022, 18-year-old Basir Amin drowned along with his brother-in-law, 34-year-old Afrid Haider, while on a family vacation. 21-year-old Nasrin Amin is currently still on life support following the tragic incident.

After losing their beloved son/brother and son/brother-in-law, the Amin family decided to channel their grief into an opportunity to help others. The Amin Foundation is a non-profit organization created to raise awareness around water safety education and the need for proper training and equipment for emergency response personnel. The organization also strives to provide scholarships for swimming lessons to underserved communities and lend emotional support to families dealing with drowning-related loss.

The Amin family is originally from Bangladesh, a small country in the Indian sub-continent. Lack of water safety/swimming education is rampant in the desi community as well as in other minority communities in the United States. The Amin family wishes to do whatever is in their power to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future and save other families from the heartache they have had to endure.

According to the CDC, there are 11 drowning deaths per day in the United States and drowning is the second leading cause of injury death for children ages 1 to 14. The Amin Foundation's mission is to honor Basir and Afrid's memory by reducing, or eliminating, drowning. The organization has four main components: water safety education, swimming lessons, creating awareness, and raising funds for appropriate training/equipment for emergency response teams.

The victims' family asks for prayers for Nasrin's recovery and for the future of The Amin Foundation. A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the family with funeral and ongoing healthcare-related expenses: https://gofund.me/d046895e

If you would like to contact the Amin family regarding this tragic event or would like to become involved with The Amin Foundation, please email [email protected].

