In Midst of Pandemic, Single Male Shoppers Opt for Carbs Over Cleaners

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopper intelligence leader Catalina, which has been tracking the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on buying behavior at grocery and drug stores dating back to mid-January, has found that Single Male Households are filling their shopping baskets with more carbohydrate-packed food than cleaning supplies.

Per Catalina's Buyer Intelligence Database, sales of cleaning supplies overall continue to be quite strong for the 17-week period ending July 15, triggered by COVID-19 transmission concerns. This pattern does not hold true for Single Male Households, even as health experts continue to stress the importance of a clean home environment.

CLEANING PRODUCT NON-SINGLE MALE

HOUSEHOLDS SINGLE MALE HOUSEHOLDS Disinfectants +120% -1% Bathroom Cleaner +139% -2% Oven Cleaner +117% -22% All-Purpose Cleaner +113% -1% Dishwashing Liquid +132% -4%

PACKING ON THE COVID-19 CARBS

Since the pandemic began, Single Male Households are more likely to purchase easy-to-fix, carbohydrate-rich foods like Potato Mixes (up 326% over the same period a year ago), Instant Rice (up 306%), Pancake Mixes (up 182%) and Dried Pasta (up 104%).

"Our retail and CPG customers find such data and insights into various demographic segments to be incredibly beneficial as we work with them on hyper-personalizing their marketing efforts," said Marta Cyhan, Catalina's Chief Marketing Officer. "That is why we continue to track sales data across 78 major grocery and drug categories dating back to mid-January just before the pandemic really started to take root."

Catalina's COVID-19 Interactive Map is updated each Monday.

About Catalina

Catalina is the market leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps CPG brands, retailers and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Based in St. Petersburg, FL, Catalina has operations in the United States, Europe and Japan. To learn more, please visit www.catalina.com or follow us on Twitter @Catalina.

