In Mind Cloud and VAG Enter Long-Term Collaboration to Further Strengthen Digital Sales

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In Mind Cloud , the independent digital sales platform built for manufacturers, today announced it has entered a five-year strategic partnership with VAG , a leading international valve manufacturer. In Mind Cloud will continue to power VAG's global go-to-market (GTM) sales operations in the market of industrial valves for the water and wastewater sector.

From designing prototypes to market production, every aspect of the manufacturing industry has its unique set of challenges. In Mind Cloud is helping thousands of manufacturers worldwide worry about one less thing: sales. In Mind Cloud is the only scalable digital sales platform purpose-built for manufacturing, making sales simple, and has become a highly specialized and reliable technology partner for manufacturers. The company has been digitizing and optimizing sales processes for global companies like VAG.

VAG is a prominent global supplier of valves for water treatment and distribution, wastewater management, dams, power stations, and the energy industry. The company has six production facilities in Germany, the Czech Republic, China, India, South Africa, and the United States, as well as 14 sales offices that sell VAG's products and services in more than 100 countries. VAG became an In Mind Cloud customer in 2020, and after a successful system implementation, the two companies have entered the next phase of a long-term strategic collaboration. The new partnership highlights In Mind Cloud's domain expertise in manufacturing go-to-market and VAG's commitment to customer excellence.

"We are proud to support VAG, a globally recognized industry leader, on their journey towards a fully digitized go-to-market process on one unified platform," said Karan Sood, CTO at In Mind Cloud. "VAG's exceptional customer-centricity paired with our high-performance digital sales platform paves the way for their continued growth and we are honored to contribute towards that."

Prior to In Mind Cloud, VAG was experiencing several challenges that often come with complex manufacturing sales. Aside from the mounting pressure due to competition in a dense market, a fragmented go-to-market (GTM) approach to quoting and pricing was leading to costly errors and longer sales cycles, dragging on sales as well as margins. Customer expectations for a better user experience and demands for customized engineering solutions were also increasing. The legacy IT system that the company relied on had limited margin calculation and demand forecasting options. It was clear that many sales processes needed to be automated but there seemed to be a limited number of trustworthy domain experts with whom to partner until the company found In Mind Cloud. Powered by a native CPQ solution that makes the broader sales platform highly intelligent, In Mind Cloud's Digital Sales Platform allowed VAG to digitize, scale, and optimize their sales operations.

In Mind Cloud's digital sales solution for VAG:

Fast, accurate, and convenient quoting for go-to-market (GTM)

Global transparent pricing and margin control empowered by real-time data and paired with end-to-end sales automation, creating a highly efficient and scalable sales process

Deep ERP and Salesforce CRM integration enabling a 360-degree view of customers and products for optimal planning and detailed production forecasting to increase competitive advantage

Digitized engineering and production data accessible 24/7 via cloud to VAG's global sales force enabling faster time-to-market and the seamless launch of product and feature innovations

"Since working with In Mind Cloud for the last two years, we've already been able to achieve amazing results, so we are thrilled to enter a long-term partnership that centers around a highly specialized feature set for our industry," said Michael Rawus, Head of Global IT at VAG. "We're confident in the continued maturation of our efficient sales operations with In Mind Cloud as our valued partner."

In Mind Cloud's Chief Technology Officer, Karan Sood added, "Innovation requires diverse skill sets and multiple points of view. Our co-innovation partnership with Daniel Ripke, Director Group Supply Chain, and Michael Rawus from VAG has enabled us to move faster in bringing the best-in-class processes and features for the industrial solutions industry into our Digital Sales Platform."

About In Mind Cloud

In Mind Cloud is an independent provider of a cloud-based manufacturing sales platform with the mission to make sales simple. The In Mind Cloud Digital Sales Platform is designed to streamline manufacturing sales processes to achieve maximum efficiency, reduce costs, gain competitive advantage, and increase revenue. Since 2012, In Mind Cloud has been serving a global customer base of leading manufacturers through its offices in Singapore, Germany, and the US. Learn more at www.inmindcloud.com

About VAG

The VAG-Group is known and valued worldwide for its cutting-edge know-how in product development and spreads the quality label "Engineering made in Germany" all over the world. For over 145 years, the modern company with a long tradition has been present wherever water is treated, stored, and distributed and has six production locations in Germany, Czech Republic, China, India, South Africa, and the USA as well as 14 sales offices at its disposal. VAG's quality products and services are sold in more than 100 countries through the Group's own sales organization as well as numerous agencies and distribution partners worldwide. In financial year 2017/18, the Mannheim-based company generated a turnover of almost EUR 200 million with about 1,200 employees. As a provider of solutions and systems, VAG sets new standards in water and wastewater technology - comprising both the company's international project business with customized solutions and the manufacture and sales of standard valves. Learn more at https://www.vag-group.com/en/ .

