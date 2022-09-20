In moment of global unrest, dozens of global leaders, activists, and artists join 10-hour global event, Peace Day Live 2022

Broadcast live from New York and London, speakers, performers to call for peace, climate action in daylong global digital experience

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from the worlds of politics, activism, business, culture, and sport will come together on the 21st of September, the United Nations' International Day of Peace, to mobilise a global audience in collective efforts against violence. Appearing together at Peace Day Live, a flagship event run by Peace One Day, the speakers will call for action in three key areas to advance peace in communities around the world. The core actions - protecting people, planet, and wildlife - have been identified as essential enablers of peace, not only in conflict zones, but in the towns and cities of the most developed nations.

Speakers and performers include HRH Princess Esmeralda of Belgium; Melissa Fleming, Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications at the United Nations; Richard Lui, Anchor & Journalist, MSNBC/ NBC News, Author of 'Enough About Me'; Julia Jackson, Founder of Grounded; Youssou N'dour, Senegalese singer, songwriter, musician, composer, and Actor; Nile Rodgers, Producer, Songwriter, Musician; Nicola Coughlan, Actor; Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi MP, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Minister of Intergovernmental Relations and Minister for Equalities; Sir Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Group; Jude Law; Actor & Peace One Day Ambassador; NK | Nastya Kamenskykh, Ukrainian Singer; Paul Polman, Influencer, business leader, campaigner, Co-Author of "Net Positive"; Tao Tsuchiya, Actress, model, and dancer; Sophia Kianni, Founder of Climate Cardinals & UN Advisor; Sacha Parkinson, Actor; Chairman of the Board of Telmex, Grupo Carso, Grupo Sanborns and American Movil & Philanthropist Carlos Slim; Football Diplomat & Co-Founder of Football for Peace Kashif Siddiqi; Zainab Salbi, Daughters for Earth Co-Founder; Humanitarian; Author; Founder of Women for Women International; and dozens of the world's greatest thinkers on these issues sharing their experience and wisdom, seeking to inform, inspire and engage a global audience.

Jeremy Gilley, Producer and Director of Peace Day Live and Peace One Day Founder said: "Our world is in crisis. Peace Day is an opportunity for us to come together and unite on a global scale in the name of peace and sustainability. Peace Day Live 21 September will inform, inspire, and engage the viewers of this programme as they embark on their journey to be a part of the solution to a more peaceful and sustainable world."

Peace Day Live 21 September 2022 will feature music from international artists and words of peace from some of the world's leading actors, celebrating the power of Peace Day as an opportunity for a moment of global unity. Key interviews and panel discussions, under the guidance of leading figures in their sectors, will be focused on transforming theory into practice and helping every member of the audience find ways to advance peace in their own communities.

Emmanuel Jal, Musician, Actor and Activist said: "Peace one Day aligns with my purpose and is a cause that is dear to my heart. I like the relationship we have built up over the years and it's been an honour to continue to support their work and keep up the consistency needed to make this world a better place."

This global digital experience will unite millions around the world for a day filled with hope, reflection, and connection. Some of the world's greatest thinkers on these issues will be sharing their experience and wisdom, seeking to inform, inspire and engage a global audience. Peace One Day plans to reach 3 billion people by Peace Day 2025, and quantifiably decrease global violence on Peace Day while sharing free educational resources with schools in all 193 UN Member States.

Julia Jackson, Founder and CEO of Grounded, said: "Peace is about equilibrium, balance, and being in harmony with nature. Peace Day is important to me because it is a basic human right. Environmental justice and the climate crisis are inextricably linked with peace. In order to achieve world peace, we have to recognize that how we treat each other, and how we treat the planet right now is not conducive to global peace."

Angela Cretu, CEO of Avon, says: "Our support for Peace Day feels more poignant this year than ever before. This is an urgent moment to speak out against violence and stand up for peace. At Avon we've been speaking out against gender-based violence (GBV) for over 15 years. We cannot have a peaceful world without ending GBV, a hidden epidemic that often takes place behind closed doors. Everyone has the right to a safe and healthy life. Join us in speaking out against violence and speaking up for peace by taking part in Peace Day 2022."

WeiWei Yao, CEO Pepsi Lipton said: "We know that peace flourishes when people connect, which is an integral belief that Lipton Iced Tea owns and sees as a force for good in the world. We are proud to be partnering with Peace One Day for the third year running and using our global footprint of our employees, our communities, and our brand to spread this positive message. 2022 has shown us that the message of peace and spreading sunshine is more important than ever."

Michael Mapes, CEO of Trivium Packaging said: "Climate change is increasingly felt by all of us and has ripple effects. Floods, drought, and extreme heat impact everything from food stocks to water supply which in turn can lead to instability and conflict. The link between climate change and peace is clear and Peace Day is one way to spur action."

Stacey Tank, Chief Transformation and Corporate Affairs Officer, HEINEKEN said: "HEINEKEN's purpose is to brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. We've been social networking since 1864, bringing people together over a beer or cider to share a moment of enjoyment and human connection. We also know that we live in a world of increasing polarization, misinformation and division. How do we continue to spark togetherness when societies are growing apart? We are thrilled to partner with Peace One Day along this journey to connect people for greater peace and sustainability."

Sophia Kianni, Founder of Climate Cardinals & UN Advisor said: "I'm delighted to participate in the Peace Day Live and support Peace One Day to raise awareness of Peace Day at this difficult time for humanity. The latest research from the IPCC has made it very clear: in order to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis, we need governments and financial institutions to end funding for all new fossil fuel development and immediately scale up massive investments in clean, renewable energy."

Peace One Day now marks four critical days in the global calendar, each with deep significance in relation to seasonal change: Peace Day Live; Space Transformers Live, a dynamic digital experience giving a voice to the young change-makers, thinkers and innovators who are transforming the space around them for the benefit of their community and our world. (21 December); Anti-Racism Live (21 March) and Climate Action Live (21 June). These live digital events provide platforms for discussion and action around issues of global concern.

Through awareness initiatives and strategic partnerships, and thanks to all Peace One Day's trusted partners, sponsors, and broadcast contributors, the number of people aware of Peace Day is moving ever closer to 3 billion.

For more information on our sponsors and partners visit:

https://peaceoneday.org/Main/Events?p=PeaceDayLive2022

Peace Day Live 21 September 2022 is sponsored by Avon, Lipton, Trivium Packaging, and The HEINEKEN Company. Peace Day Live 21 September 2022 is supported by Cloudera and Interbrand. Peace One Day's Awareness Partner is Twitter. Peace Day Live 21 September 2022 Partners include: UN Foundation; the Kofi Annan Foundation; the Pathfinders for Peaceful, Just and Inclusive Societies; SDG Global Action Campaign. Peace One Day are honoured to have the pro bono support of Porter Novelli.

For all talent and spokesperson interviews please email: [email protected]

Peace Day Live 21 September 2022 is available to watch at https://www.peaceoneday.org/Main/ and @PeaceOneDay on Twitter.

#PeaceDay #PeaceOneDay #PeaceDayLive #doyourpeace #GlobalGoals #SDGs #Goal13 #Goal15 #Goal16 #standup4humanrights #21September #NoClimateActionNoPeace #CyberNonviolence #SDG16Plus #QualityConnections #connectionscreatechange #PeaceOutForPeace #Liptonicetea #SpeakOut #WatchMeSpeakOut #Avon #JeremyGilley

Facebook: @PeaceOneDay | @JeremyGilleyPOD | @PeaceDay

Instagram: @PeaceOneDay_official | @JeremyGilleyPOD | @InternationalDayofPeace

Twitter: @PeaceOneDay | @JeremyGilley | @PeaceDay

LinkedIn: @PeaceOneDay | @JeremyGilley

TikTok: @PeaceOneDay

ABOUT PEACE ONE DAY

Filmmaker Jeremy Gilley founded Peace One Day in 1999 to establish an annual Peace Day with a fixed calendar date and document the process. In 2001 Peace One Day's efforts were rewarded when the member states of the United Nations unanimously adopted the first ever annual day of global ceasefire and non-violence on the UN International Day of Peace, fixed in the calendar as 21 September – Peace Day. Peace One Day's overarching objective is to ensure that people are aware of the day and engage all sectors of society in the day's peaceful observance and celebration.

As well as leading a number of high-profile Peace Day campaigns in sport, education, the environment, and within the corporate sector, Peace One Day has produced 14 major broadcast celebrations, including performances by Sir Elton John, Akon, Annie Lennox, Lenny Kravitz, Youssou N'Dour, Yusuf Islam, Peter Gabriel, Patti Smith, Bryan Adams, John Legend, Dave Stewart, Jimmy Cliff and many others.

Confirmed participants include: António Guterres – Secretary-General of the United Nations; Melissa Fleming – UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications; Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC – Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations; Nile Rodgers, Musician, Record Producer and Composer; Patrice Evra, Football Legend and Activist; Zainab Salbi – Women's Rights Activist and Writer, Founder of Women for Women International; Paul Polman – Influencer, Business Leader, Campaigner; Ahunna Eziakonwa – UNDP, Assistant Secretary General; Emmanuel Jal – Musician, Actor, Activist; Sophia Kianni – Founder of Climate Cardinals & UN Advisor; Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi MP, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Minister of Intergovernmental Relations and Minister for Equalities; NK | Nastya Kamenskykh – Ukrainian Singer; Karim A.A. Khan KC, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court; Laura Whitmore – TV Presenter and Radio Broadcaster; Shirit Gal Kedar – Freelance Journalist; Jemere Morgan – Reggae Artist; Gohei Nishikawa – Classical Pianist; Kiran + Nivi – Artists; Abdalaziz Alhamza – Citizen Journalist & Human Rights Activist, The NewNow; Jesse Royal – Singer, Songwriter, Producer and Philanthropist; Wesley Stromberg – Artist; Monique Coleman – Actor, Producer & Global Youth Advocate; Ahmad Fawzi – United Nations Spokesman and Communication Director (Retired); Bessie Carter – Actor; Youssou N'dour, Singer and Songwriter; Nicola Coughlan – Actor; Scantana – Rapper, Songwriter, Actor, Screenplay Writer; Sibongile Mlambo – Actress; Sir Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Group; Bhavreen Kandhari – Co-Founder Warrior Moms; Jude Law, Actor & Peace One Day Ambassador; Waqas Ahmed – Chair, Global Advisory Group, Earth 300; Kristina Liliana Nova – Model, Actress, Entrepreneur; Kashif Siddiqi – Football Diplomat & Co-Founder of Football for Peace; Madisyn Shipman – Actress and Artist; Angela Cretu – CEO of AVON; Michael Mapes – CEO of Trivium Packaging; Charles Trevail – CEO of Interbrand; Pamela Zaballa – CEO of NO MORE; Julia Jackson – Founder of Grounded; Jojo Mehta – Co-Founder and Executive Director of Stop Ecocide; Tao Tsuchiya, Actress, model and dancer; Rajiv Joshi – Vice-Dean and Chief Impact Officer, Columbia Climate School; Jeni Stepanek Ph.D. – Award-winning speaker, writer and peace advocate; Imam Muhammad Ashafa – Co-Director of the Interfaith Mediation Centre; Pastor James Wuye - Co-Director of the Interfaith Mediation Centre; Richard Lui, Anchor and Journalist MSNBC/ NBC News, Author of 'Enough About Me'; Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Actor and Activist; Dr. Najat Maalla M'jid, Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children; Niamh McDade, Deputy Head of UK Public Policy at Twitter; Carlos Slim Domit, Chairman of the Board of Telmex, Grupo Carso, Grupo Sanborns and American Movil & Philanthropist; Wei Wei Yao, CEO, Pepsi Lipton Joint Venture; Christian Deuringer, Director Brand & Marketing Allianz SE; Stacey Tank, Chief Corporate Affairs and Transformation Officer, HEINEKEN; Natalie Deacon, Executive Director Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, President Avon Foundation for Women; HRH Princess Esmeralda of Belgium, Journalist, Author and Keynote Speaker; Philippe Sands QC, Professor of Laws and Director of the Centre on the International Courts and Tribunals at University College London; Marina Ponti, Director, UN SDG Action Campaign; Renda Writer, Artist; Tuesday Reitano, Deputy Director, Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime; Sophie Dembinski, Business Adviser, Stop Ecocide International, Head of Public Policy and UK Country Manager, Ecosia; Victor Ochen, Peace Activist & Youth Advocate, The NewNow; Romain Picard, Senior Vice President EMEA, Cloudera.

SOURCE Peace One Day