In Multi-Year Partnership, Sparkling Ice Becomes Official Sparkling Refreshment of Seattle Sounders FC

PRESTON, Wash., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Rain Beverage Company®, the makers of Sparkling Ice®, today announced a multi-year partnership as the official sparkling refreshment of the Seattle Sounders FC.

Together the Rave Green and Talking Rain have united as two high-energy hometown brands to fuel the team and its fans, supporting healthier beverage options that support active lifestyles and wellness.

Scarves up, flavor fans! Sparkling Ice is now the official sparkling refreshment of Seattle Sounders FC.

"We know our flavor fans prefer an active lifestyle and better-for-you refreshments, which is why we're thrilled that Sparkling Ice has partnered with the Sounders in this world-class collaboration," said Rich DePencier, Chief Growth Officer at Talking Rain Beverage Company. "The Sounders FC's values closely match our own, including our support for healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity."

On matchdays, fans can dive into Talking Rain's "Anything But Subtle" philosophy at the Sparkling Ice Anything But Subtle Fan Decoration Zone. Face paint, temporary tattoos and more are available at this branded activation space to allow fans of all ages to creatively express their Sounders spirit. At halftime of each game, the most enthusiastic and decorated fan in attendance will be selected as the Sparkling Ice Anything But Subtle Fan of the Match and rewarded with a Sparkling Ice prize pack.

"We're happy to welcome Talking Rain to the Rave Green family," said Sounders FC Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer Taylor Graham. "As a company born right here in Western Washington themselves, Talking Rain embraces so many of the same strong values as Sounders FC, including a deep commitment to community. We look forward to connecting with our fans in new, engaging ways supported by Talking Rain's energetic and vibrant spirit."

Recognizing that the energy provided by supportive fans is crucial for the team, whether playing at home or away, Sparkling Ice is also presenting a fan social media photo series to celebrate Sounders FC's passionate fan base. After each match, Sparkling Ice and Sounders FC will honor fans by showcasing photographs of some of the best fan moments on Sounders FC's social media channels.

Talking Rain and Sparkling Ice will also activate around Lumen Field in various ways, including presenting the new "Ice in the Veins" replay moment to highlight every home save by Sounders FC.

As an additional piece of the partnership, Talking Rain and Sparkling Ice beverages will be stocked for the enjoyment of players, staff and visitors at the Providence Swedish Performance Center and Clubhouse, Sounders FC's state-of-the-art new headquarters that opened in February.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice®, is a family-owned company based in Preston, Washington. Through nearly four decades of redefining the sparkling water category, Talking Rain has crafted a remarkable collection of full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, including the #1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., Sparkling Ice (also available in +Caffeine and +Energy). Talking Rain drinks have zero sugar, are enriched with vitamins and antioxidants, and come in a delicious array of bold flavors. Talking Rain believes in sharing its success to support healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity. We live life in full flavor and believe the world should, too.

For more information, please visit https://www.talkingrain.com.

About Seattle Sounders FC

The 2022 continental champion of Concacaf, winner of the 2019 and 2016 MLS Cups, 2014 MLS Supporters' Shield and four Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup championships (2009, 2010, 2011, 2014), Sounders FC is Seattle's Major League Soccer franchise. The club received an MLS charter on November 13, 2007, and has set a league record by qualifying for the MLS Cup Playoffs in every year of its existence. Sounders FC reached a milestone in 2016 as the franchise claimed its first MLS Cup championship, before earning its second title in 2019, hoisting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy in front of a home crowd of 69,274 fans. Since the club's debut MLS season in 2009, Sounders FC has helped set the standard for soccer support in North America, leading the league in attendance for eight consecutive seasons (2009-2016) and routinely ranking in the top 30 in attendance among all professional teams internationally. Prior to joining MLS, the Seattle Sounders organization has been a part of the greater Seattle community and U.S. Soccer professional scene since 1974.

