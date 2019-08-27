In-Network Status with Insurance Critical to Helping More Teens with Mental Health Issues, Says Newport Academy

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Academy, a series of leading adolescent and young adult treatment centers specializing in mental health, trauma, eating disorders, and substance use disorder, has announced its in-network status with major insurers like Anthem Blue Cross in California, a development that helps address America's growing mental health needs.

Approximately 50 percent of students age 14 and older with a mental illness drop out of high school. Depression is the most common mental health disorder, affecting nearly one in eight American adolescents and young adults each year. A shocking 7.4 percent of youth in grades 9-12 – over 1.2 million kids – reported that they had made at least one suicide attempt in the past 12 months.

"Our relationships with insurers like Anthem Blue Cross in California are critical to addressing what continues to be a concerning surge in teen mental health issues," said Newport Academy CEO Joe Procopio. "In order to effect change, mental health treatment must be financially viable to families. We are proud to be a part of the effort to increase access to high-quality care and help heal more teens and young adults."

A recent report by the Commonwealth Fund, a healthcare advocacy group, found that U.S. death rates from suicides and alcohol and drug overdoses have reached an all-time high. The study's authors commented, "The bottom line is that health insurance is the foundation for many of the services that are needed to combat the crisis, including access to… mental health services. Health care access is the foundation for a high performing health care system."

Newport Academy's full continuum of care in California includes residential treatment centers (RTCs), partial hospitalization programs (PHPs) and intensive outpatient programs (IOPs), all of which are now in-network with Anthem Blue Cross in California. More than 300 teens with Anthem insurance have received treatment at Newport Academy in the past 12 months.

To best support families in their efforts to access quality young adult and adolescent treatment, Newport Academy accepts a wide range of insurance plans and provides financing options. Insurance often covers the majority of treatment costs, and up to 100 percent of the treatment and therapeutic modalities that Newport Academy offers.

For more information on Newport Academy and its insurance coverage options, please visit NewportAcademy.com.

About Newport Academy

Newport Academy is a series of evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with mental health issues, eating disorders, and substance use disorder. With locations across the United States, Newport Academy offers a family-systems approach, providing gender-specific, individualized, and comprehensive integrated programs that encompass clinical therapy, academic support, and experiential practices. Offerings include residential treatment centers, Partial Hospitalization Programs, Intensive Outpatient Programs, and Therapeutic Day Schools. Newport Academy nurtures the physical, psychological, social, educational, and spiritual needs of clients and their families, from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Our primary mission is to empower individuals and restore families. Experts include MDs, psychiatrists, therapists, registered dieticians, nurses, licensed social workers, teachers, and more.

