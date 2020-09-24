In New Book "Awakening Awe - An Illustrated Journey to Reverence" Dr. Mary Baures Challenges the Mindset that Brought Us the Coronavirus

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After spending much of her life as a psychologist, Dr. Mary Baures adopted four baby elephants and wrote Love Heals Baby Elephants – Rebirthing Ivory Orphans. Her new book Awakening Awe – An illustrated Journey Toward Reverence extends her plea against using our brother and sister species as commodities.

Her narrative, woven around encounters with leopards, snow monkeys, grizzlies, jaguars and orphan orangutans, is an urgent warning for us to end our cult of superiority and our delusion that we own the earth.

As the reader accompanies her into the wild, we encounter elephant calves, leopard cubs, mating lions, lion guardians and indigenous leaders who view Mother Earth as sacred. Dr. Baures says the coronavirus was just a starter pandemic, a warning shot. Nature and wildlife cannot withstand more chemicals, deforestation, and warfare. Not listening to our mother has consequences.

A Harvard-trained psychologist, Dr. Baures has written three books, co-produced a documentary film, has a busy practice in Beverly, and won awards for her art and wildlife photography but is most known for a successful boycott she started in 1994. When a medical intern, she treated anorexics and founded Boycott Anorexic Marketing to use consumer power to talk back to corporations who promote emaciation as a standard of beauty. It worked and hit an international nerve.

Her new book, published through Merrimack Media, asks us to be the change the world needs. The book is available now on Amazon and through the author's website ( https://marybauresbooks.com ).

