In New Data from Salary.com, Planned 2022 Salary Increases for American Workers are Trending Upward, Breaking a 10-year Flat Cycle

The 2-3 Percent Raise is on the Decline While the prevailing salary increase rate remains at three percent, the percent of organizations giving 2-3 percent increases has dropped to its lowest point since 2019.

"This is the first sign of a notable shift in salary budget increases in 10 years," said Chris Fusco of Salary.com.

For 2022, 12 percent of organizations intend to give 4-5 percent increases, versus just 7-8 percent of organizations in 2021. Of note, these 4-5 percent planned increases hold steady across all job categories, from hourly employees up to the executive level.

"This is the first sign of a notable shift in salary budget increases in 10 years, particularly for hourly employees who have long experienced stagnant pay," said Chris Fusco, Senior Vice President of Compensation at Salary.com. "Minimum wage legislation sweeping the country is a big factor. But the reemergence of lower level workers executing their market power is undeniable. Aging Baby Boomers and pandemic-related worker shortages have created this scenario where we have more jobs than we have people willing, or able, to work."

Other categories in the survey, such as variable pay and salary structure increases, fell in line with data from prior years, In terms of pay practices, the vast majority of organizations surveyed utilize a common date for employee pay increases (86 percent), with the months of January and April serving as the most popular months.

National Budget Survey Methodology

Over 900 human resource professionals across 20 diverse industries (including healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, retail and wholesale, hospitality and leisure, and education) participated in this year's survey, which closed June 30, 2021. Now in its 10th year, Salary.com's U.S. and Canada National Salary Budget Survey is designed to collect critical data on how organizations are budgeting for salary increases over the next year and provides insight into current variable pay practices.

