In New IEEE Global Survey, Twice as Many Technologists Expect AI to be the Most Important Tech in 2025 Compared to Other Areas

Annual Study of CIOs, CTOs and Technology Leaders Forecasts 2025 Trends

Cloud computing, robotics, extended reality (XR), industrial internet of things, quantum computing, and electric vehicles|EV charging among the most important technologies in 2025

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE , the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, today released the results of "The Impact of Technology in 2025 and Beyond: an IEEE Global Study," a new survey of global technology leaders from Brazil, China, India, the U.K. and U.S. The study focuses on the most important technologies in 2025 and future technology trends, including expectations for AI's market growth, benefits, uses, and skill sets. To learn more about the study and the impact of technology in 2025 and beyond, visit https://transmitter.ieee.org/iot-2025/

AI Will be the Most Important Technology in the Year Ahead, But Still Far From Mainstream

This is the second consecutive year that AI tops the list of most important technologies in the year ahead in the annual IEEE Impact of Technology global survey. When asked to select the top three areas of technology that will be most important in 2025 from over a dozen areas, respondents chose:

(58%) AI (including predictive and generative AI, machine learning, natural language processing)

(26%) Cloud computing

(24%) Robotics

Other important technologies in 2025 include extended reality (XR), including metaverse, augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality (21%); industrial internet of things (19%); quantum, including quantum computing (17%), and electric vehicles/EV charging (17%).

However, a strong majority of respondents (91%) agree in 2025 there will be a generative AI reckoning as public fascination and perception shift to a greater understanding of and expectations for, what the technology can and should do -- in terms of accuracy of results, transparency around deepfakes and more.

Regarding the adoption of generative AI and which stage they expect their organization to reach in 2025, most respondents indicated they expect to embrace the technology. That said, nearly one-quarter expect to rethink their organization's approach due to challenges or will start exploring the technology at their organization. Given these insights, it will be far from mass market integration next year.

(33%) High Expectations: We are excited and will continue to try generative AI in small projects

We are excited and will continue to try generative AI in small projects (24%) Learning: We will continue to find practical uses for generative AI and are seeing some benefits

We will continue to find practical uses for generative AI and are seeing some benefits (20%) Using Regularly: Generative AI will continue to be a regular part of our work and adds value

Generative AI will continue to be a regular part of our work and adds value (18%) Challenged: We have faced difficulties and will be rethinking our approach to generative AI

We have faced difficulties and will be rethinking our approach to generative AI (5%) Starting: We will begin to explore generative AI

AI to Aid Global Security, Education, Healthcare, Energy Needs, Among Others

Of the top potential uses next year for AI applications and algorithms that optimize data, perform complex tasks, and make decisions with near-human accuracy, technology leaders selected:

(48%) Real-time cybersecurity vulnerability identification and attack prevention

(39%) Powering educational activities such as customizing learning, intelligent tutoring systems, university chatbots

(35%) Aiding and/or accelerating software development

(33%) Increasing supply chain and warehouse automation efficiencies

(28%) Automating customer service

(26%) Accelerating disease mapping and drug discovery

(25%) Automating and/or stabilizing utility power sources

Varied Skills Sought for AI-related Roles in 2025

With the rapid rise of generative AI applications, organizations are evaluating how to implement them into workflows and assessing talent needs. The top skills technology leaders seek in candidates they plan to hire for AI-related roles in 2025 are:

(40%) Software development skills

(35%) AI ethical practices skills

(34%) Data analysis skills

(32%) Data modeling skills, including processing

(30%) Robotics programming skills

Telecommunications, Financial Services, Media and Entertainment Industries

Most Impacted by Technology in 2025

The top industry sectors that will be most impacted by technology in 2025 according to the survey are:

(45%) Telecommunications (+4% change from 2024)

(37%) Banking and financial services (-2% change from 2024)

(32%) Media and entertainment (+10% change from 2024)

(31%) Manufacturing (no change from 2024)

(28%) Automotive and transportation (-3% change from 2024)

(28%) Healthcare (+3% change from 2024)

Gaining Traction: Human-like Robots, Robotics Cybersecurity to Identify Threats

The deployment of robotics to benefit society is increasing globally. Humanoid robots that resemble people automate tasks, improve productivity and save costs – from contactless cleaning, in-hospital deliveries and handling hazardous situations to greeting customers and elderly companionship. In 2025, 37% of technology leaders are considering implementing humanoid robots into operations while 35% expect to have implementation of humanoid robots started and 18% expect to have them fully implemented into operations.

Robotics cybersecurity solutions using AI monitor, identify, and flag security threats in real-time, and prevent data leaks and financial loss. In 2025, 41% of technologists expect their company to start implementing robotics cybersecurity into operations, while 33% will be fully implemented and 23% will consider implementing it.

Also Gaining Traction: Quantum Computing

Quantum computing enables computing power a trillion times higher than today's most advanced supercomputers. Over one-third (35%) of technologists surveyed expect quantum computing integration and implementation in their company's operations to be started in 2025; about one-third (30%) expect to be fully implemented and just over one-quarter (28%) will be considering implementing quantum computing in 2025. In addition, respondents estimated that two-fifths (44%) of businesses will deploy quantum computers in the next three years.

