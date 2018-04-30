In New Podcast, Bo Dietl, Famous New York City Decorated Cop, Calls On Ford Motor Company To Retract What He Calls "False And Damaging Statements" Made About His Company And Two Other Decorated Former Police Officers Regarding Their Investigation Of Alleged Stolen Software Of Versata

"My men and my company were defamed by these Ford's false statements," Dietl said in the latest "To Catch a Thief" podcast. "What Ford said was false. My men knocked on the doors, identified themselves, made sure the individuals were not Ford employees, and then after being invited in, removed their shoes out of respect."

Dietl pointed out that he wanted to sue Ford for defamation but could not, since the law protected Ford from defamatory statements made in court papers. "I still want justice. In 2017, I ran for Mayor of New York City. The New York Times actually referred to this very same lie by Ford in its court papers – that my investigators (quote) were accused of (quote) 'barging' into someone's home. So, the lie lives on and I still demand that Ford retract it and apologize to me and my investigators. So far, they have refused."

The full podcast can be heard at, www.truthaboutford.com as well as all the other podcasts in the series produced by Versata, "To Catch a Thief: The Story of Ford Motor Company Stealing $1 Billion in Trade Secrets from Versata."

